Ozempic touted as weight-loss ‘wonder’ drug, but experts caution its use

SINGAPORE – In 2022, it was a slap that hogged the headlines at the Oscars.

At 2023’s awards show, it was all about a weight-loss drug. Host Jimmy Kimmel joked about it in his opening monologue: “Everybody looks so great. When I look around this room, I can’t help but wonder, ‘Is Ozempic right for me?’”

It is an open secret that Ozempic is the reason for many Hollywood luminaries’ newly svelte figures.

Celebrities such as reality television star Kim Kardashian and actresses Mindy Kaling and Rebel Wilson are rumoured to have used it to shed kilograms within a very short span of time, though none of them have confirmed this.

The few who have admitted to using it include tech mogul Elon Musk and TikTok influencer and plus-size model Remi Bader.

Bader, who was pre-diabetic, started taking it in 2020 on the recommendation of her doctor to address insulin resistance.

The condition drives weight gain due to the body’s inability to regulate blood sugar levels. The excess sugar is converted and stored as fat, which makes the body less sensitive to insulin, thus perpetuating a vicious circle that makes it harder to take the weight off.

Some people are able to lower their blood glucose levels and weight with diet and exercise. But others, like Bader, may need extra help.

That is where Ozempic comes in. Part of a class of drugs known generically as semaglutide, Ozempic is an injectable prescription drug that mimics the effects of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), a naturally occurring hormone that stimulates the pancreas to secrete more insulin when blood sugar levels rise.

GLP-1 also suppresses appetite by sending signals to the brain that you are full, so you eat less.

It is not surprising then that many who have tried Ozempic find that they lose a significant amount of weight.

In a 2021 clinical study conducted with overweight and obese adults across 16 countries, it was found that those who were given Ozempic injections lost an average of 15 per cent of their body weight.

Dr Sue-Anne Toh, a senior consultant and endocrinologist and medical director of Novi Health, notes that her patients can lose 5 to 20 per cent of their body weight while on Ozempic.

“There is an often held perception that people who are not skinny have no willpower, but it may be because their signalling pathways involved in appetite regulation are dysregulated. Some people who have struggled with weight all their lives may never know what it feels like to know satiety. Ozempic sort of programmes you to recognise what foods suit your body better, and signals you not to go overboard,” says Dr Toh.