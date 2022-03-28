Oscars: Stars shimmer on red carpet once again

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Hollywood's brightest stars hit the Oscars red carpet in high style on a spectacular sunny day in Los Angeles, as the movie industry celebrated the year in films and the A-listers brought their fashion game to the Dolby Theatre.

Red was the standout colour of the night, sequins were plentiful and the men of Tinseltown once again did not disappoint, with some daring colour choices - and Dune star Timothee Chalamet deciding a shirt was not strictly necessary.

Here are some highlights from the Oscars red carpet:

Ladies in red

Ariana DeBose is the frontrunner to take home an Oscar for best supporting actress for her turn as the sassy Anita in West Side Story - 60 years after Rita Moreno won for the same role - and she showed up to claim it in... trousers.

DeBose rocked a Valentino fire engine red fitted camisole and wide-leg trousers for her big night, accessorised with a sweeping cape hanging from her arms, winning instant praise on the internet for the daring look.

The colour was certainly a standout for the A-list: One of DeBose's fellow nominees, Kirsten Dunst, also rocked the red, in a strapless vintage Christian Lacroix dress with loads of delicate ruching.

Past Oscar winner Marlee Matlin, who stars in the best picture contender Coda, wore a long-sleeved, high neck Monique Lhuillier crimson gown.

Blue ribbons