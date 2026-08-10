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Orchard Road Fashion Week will transform *Scape into runway for five days

Across five days, 40 small brands from Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Sweden and South Africa will send their designs down the runway at *Scape’s ground theatre, putting on 25 catwalks in total.

SINGAPORE – A string of fashion shows will be staged at youth hub *Scape from Aug 12 to 16 for the inaugural edition of Orchard Road Fashion Week (ORFW).

Across five days, 40 small brands from Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Sweden and South Africa will send their designs down the runway at *Scape’s ground theatre, putting on 25 catwalks in total – a mix of solo and group shows.

The ticketed event is the brainchild of the team behind Orchard Road Fashion, the street style page known for slow-motion videos of Orchard Road’s best-dressed people crossing the street between Mandarin Gallery mall and H&M’s flagship store .

Orchard Road Fashion creator and ORFW executive and creative director Sky Alfonso says staging the event involved a six-figure investment.

He adds: “We are covering everything ourselves, including the venue, production, stage, technical requirements, hair and make-up, and models. This allows the designers to focus on creating their collections and presenting them in Singapore.”

ORFW is a ground-up, local answer to the blockbuster fashion weeks held biannually in the world’s fashion capitals. As in Paris and Milan, each brand will work with a full set of models, who will walk one by one before walking together at the end as the designer takes a bow.

Alfonso says: “We want to raise the visibility of Singapore’s fashion industry across the region and show that Singapore has its own fashion week.

“Our goal is to provide a platform for young designers to present their collections, gain exposure and hopefully be discovered. We also want to give both emerging and established brands the opportunity to showcase their work outside their home countries.”

Brands were selected from submissions for the strength of their brand identity and the uniqueness of their collections, says Alfonso.

“You’ll notice that each show features a diverse mix of styles because we didn’t want to follow the traditional seasonal fashion week format. Singapore is multicultural and doesn’t experience four distinct seasons, so we wanted the collections to reflect that diversity,” he adds.

Marimekko, the Finnish label known for its colourful prints, is the biggest participating brand.

ORFW also has a co-chair system more similar to events like the Met Gala – the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s yearly Costume Institute benefit – than a usual city-based fashion week. The group of four, including drag artist Opera Tang, guided the curation of brands and were consulted on programming and creative direction.

Says Alfonso: “Beyond the runway, we hope ORFW encourages people to embrace fashion and express themselves confidently. By activating Orchard Road as a fashion destination, we hope to normalise dressing up without worrying about what others might think.”