On The Streets: Sizzle and slay with summer trends

You know the summer season has arrived when good ol' gladiator sandals come out to play.

Valentino's reinvention of its Rockstud sandals is at once fierce and sensual, while Dior's gladiator-pump-boot hybrid adds a touch of disco with sequins.

Always one to push boundaries, Paco Rabanne went all out with a thigh-high version and Alberta Ferretti made its versions in a chic, vibrant teal.

Time to flaunt those gams.

On the line