On the streets: Dress like a street-style star

SINGAPORE – Put together eye-catching looks with these all-season favourites.
Supersize me
If there is any time to go big, it is now. Larger-than-life silhouettes not only demand attention, but they also announce to the world that their wearer is bold and confident.
Do not be afraid to take up space – a sentiment that can apply to your outfits as well as to your personal and professional life. Pair your voluminous ensembles with streamlined separates and accessories to strike the right balance.
Beyond basic
Whoever deemed button-down shirts stuffy should check out the latest offerings, as designers have taken advantage of the in-between season to loosen up this corporate staple.
And what a slew of options awaits. American designer Christopher John Rogers’ extra-long shirt features exaggerated collars while Italian brand Sportmax has elongated its shirt sleeves, raised the collar and layered a cut-out T-shirt on top.
Japanese label Sacai, meanwhile, turned a striped version into an intriguing proposition with sleeves that morph into an attached cape.
In fine feather
Associated with glamour and decadence, feathers were once the sole domain of red-carpet gowns and showgirl costumes. But recently, feather details have made their way onto the street.
While not everyone can pull off full-on feathered dresses in adventurous highlighter hues, they are easy enough to wear in small doses. Try fluffy plumes embellishing a sheer skirt or peeking out from cuffs and hems to add a touch of va-va-voom appeal to an otherwise simple ensemble.
Cream of the crop
Do cropped tops the grown-up way – as part of a matched set. Consider sets in denim, shirting and even fancy sequins.
Coordinate your cropped top with matching minis and shorts for a youthful spin. For a more sophisticated take, go for a cropped jacket or throw on a shirt or outerwear, and skip the ultra-low-slung trousers or skirt. Highlight a slim waist with bling, or wear a fitted top or bodysuit underneath if you would rather not bare your mid-section.
Ball of a time
With parties and soirees lined up, outfits have to be planned well in advance.
Designers looked to the 1950s for inspiration, bringing back the quintessential silhouette of the era: a cinched waist and voluminous skirt.
Alexander McQueen gives the feminine frock a modern update with a graphic black and pale pink print, asymmetrical sleeves and slick wellies.
A floral print dress by independent label Erdem is crowned with a giant, floppy bow on one shoulder and worn with brogues for a casual twist.
For maximal glamour, channel luxury women’s ready-to-wear label Brandon Maxwell, with a skirt – and hair – that are poufed to perfection.
Tutti frutti
It is never too early to have a taste of summer with this season’s crop of fruit motifs and prints. Look to Carolina Herrera for a beautiful off-shoulder frock in a red cherry print or Moschino’s mini sheath dress with green cherries for cheeky pop-art vibes.
Or go for a subtler approach with Gucci’s sorbet-hued sequin and lace dress paired with a strawberry bum bag.