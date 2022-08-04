On The Streets: Be inspired by the spirit of youth

This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The August 2022 issue is out on newsstands now.

Risk takers

"Hanging on by a thread" never looked this good. Since Jacquemus introduced the La Maille Neve cardigan - which features just one dainty golden logo closure at the chest to hold the piece together - for summer, the barely-holding-on style phenomenon has hit the streets in a big way.

Do it like models Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, and pair a sexy knit top with roomy pants and sneakers. Or go the other direction and opt for full-top coverage to balance cheeky peekaboo pants for the same nonchalant vibe. For a tougher take, reach for an oversized coat and leather bralette for bad-girl-done-good vibes.

Child's play

Take a break from adulting and skip over to the land of childhood joy for a spot of visual escapism. Try oversized pastel enamel accessories, playful polymer jewellery, fluffy phone cases and nostalgic candy trinkets for that hit of innocent fun. Offset it all with minimalist, well-tailored clothes and polished extras.