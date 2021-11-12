BELLA HADID SHARES MENTAL HEALTH STRUGGLES: American supermodel Bella Hadid has opened up about her mental health issues in an emotional post on social media.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, she shared several photos of her crying and wrote: “This is pretty much my every day, every night. For a few years now.”

The 25-year-old, who usually posts glamorous photos, told her 47.2 million followers: “Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that.”

Hadid, who has walked in Victoria’s Secret runway shows, said: “Self-help and mental illness/chemical imbalance are not linear and it is almost like a flowing roller coaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs, and side to sides.”

The younger sister of model Gigi Hadid added: “But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the roller coaster always comes to a complete stop at some point.”

She said it took her a long time to recognise that.

“I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: If you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it.”

Bella Hadid has talked about her mental health struggles, including on World Mental Health Day in October 2019. She took a break from social media

in January this year as she sought to improve her mental health.

Her post came after her mother Yolanda Hadid was involved in an alleged altercation in September with singer Zayn Malik, her elder sister’s boyfriend.

Gigi Hadid and Malik, who have a one-year-old daughter together, split last month after the incident.

HELPLINES

•National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am - 12am)

MENTAL WELL-BEING

• Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

• Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)

• Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

• Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

• Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

• Community Health Assessment Team: 6493-6500/1

COUNSELLING

• TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

• TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555

• Care Corner Counselling Centre: 1800-353-5800

ONLINE RESOURCES

• mindline.sg

• stayprepared.sg/mymentalhealth

• eC2.sg

• www.tinklefriend.sg

• www.chat.mentalhealth.sg