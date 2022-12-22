Octogenarian, non-binary and disabled models redefine what is beautiful

SINGAPORE – A tall, gangly boy with a face that could pass for a member of South Korean boy band BTS entered the convention hall, looking visibly flustered. In front of him, a panel of judges, including former beauty queens Priscilla Tang, 42, and Jean Ho, 57, scrutinised his every move.

“Are you very nervous?” asked one of them gently.

“Yes,” answered student and aspiring model Jonas Teo.

“Take a deep breath,” she advised.

The 19-year-old was one of the 150 participants auditioning to be Singapore’s “next top model” in mid-September. But this was no ordinary modelling competition.

Organised by social enterprise Singapore Fashion Runway at Marina One, Singapore’s Next Top Inclusive Model Hunt 2022 was open to all, such as Mr Teo, who was diagnosed with high-functioning autism in 2005 when he was age two.