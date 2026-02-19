Not too hot to handle: Can Singapore and South-east Asian designers make cool clothes for the heat?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – At the height of the holiday season in 2025, a blink-and-you’d-miss-it clothing exhibition opened with an audacious proposal. It asked: What if instead of avoiding the sun, people embraced it with a smarter, but no less stylish, form of dress?

For three weeks in December, the show Hot Bodies by local branding firm Anak filled a hall at lifestyle cluster New Bahru with 10 design works commissioned from creatives around the world.