Style News

SHOP SUSTAINABLE LABELS INSIDE CONSERVATION SHOPHOUSE

Discover more than 40 local businesses inside a conservation shophouse at an immersive retail experience called Green-House.

Organised by home-grown candle brand Pass It On - whose candles can be repurposed as plant pots - the free event brings together more than 40 local sustainable home and lifestyle brands, and has curated them into communal spaces and rooms within the shophouse.

Find ceramic pieces from Springleaf Ceramico and hand-tufted mirrors by fibre arts studio With Autumn in the living room; gardening essentials from The Botanist And Her Thieves in the courtyard; bedding from Weavve Home and loungewear from Esse in the master bedroom; and Pass It On's candles in the guest room.

If you get hungry, fuel up on sweets from Selva Foods in the kitchen and dishes from The Breakfast Club in the dining room.

It is not a regular market either. In a "phygital" experience, the products will be on display and shoppers can make cashless purchases by scanning a QR code and paying via ShopBack Pay, the event partner. Collect your purchases on your way out.

There will be ticketed workshops where participants can learn how to upcycle, compost, mend and create useful items for a lifestyle with a low carbon footprint. In line with Pass It On's reforestation efforts, Green-House will also contribute one planted tree, via global non-profit Eden Reforestation Projects, for every guest.

Info: Tomorrow and Sunday, 10am to 6pm, at 11 Lorong 24A Geylang. Sign up for workshops and more information at str.sg/wE8s

GREEN IS THE NEW BLACK

Fashionistas who are serious about sustainability will love Textile and Fashion Federation's Be The Change in Design Orchard.

This event, which will run until Aug 18, aims to introduce shoppers to local sustainable fashion and lifestyle brands such as Nyananyana Eco, As Intended and Nost.

Get your hands on chic accessories and clothes upcycled from aircraft materials - think life vests and retired aircraft fuselage - at the Singapore Airlines pop-up.

There will also be sustainability workshops to equip visitors with skills to upcycle their own clothes.

Info: Sign up at str.sg/wE8n

DIOR REVAMPS MBS BOUTIQUES

After a revamp, the French luxury fashion house has reopened its fashion and beauty boutiques at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. The new stores are modelled after the 30 Montaigne flagship boutique in Paris - where Dior was first established in 1946 - which reopened after a two-year renovation in March. Its chic new look will set the template for future stores.

The Singapore duplex store may lack the restaurant, museum and hotel suite of the Paris flagship, but shares its elegant palette of white and cream.

Here, you can find women's and men's ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, accessories and fine jewellery. A sculptural winding staircase links the women's boutique in Basement One to the men's in Basement Two. For a local touch, the artworks lining the staircase are by Singaporean visual artist Guo-Liang Tan.

Next door to the men's boutique in Basement Two is the Dior Beauty boutique, housing the brand's full range of make-up, skincare and fragrance, plus private facial cabins for a Dior Prestige spa experience in-store.

Info: B1-26/27/28 to B2-23/24/25 and B2-26/26A, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue

BEYOND THE VINES' DUMPLING BAGS

Fans of the local design studio's Dumpling Bags can add another to their collections.

The brand has launched its first Colourblock Micro Dumpling Bags ($69) in five quirky colourways perfect for the summer season. Crafted from water-resistant nylon, the pieces are compact and packable, but can hold a surprising amount.

Head down to the BTV Design Post at Ion Orchard, which has been transformed into a pop-up concept inspired by a candy dispensary. Decked out with pastel-coloured crates and jars of real candy, the pop-up doles out a free pack of mixed candies with every purchase.

Info: The Colourblock Micro Dumpling Bags are available at Beyond The Vines stores and beyondthevines.com. BTV Micro Sugary will run till next Friday at B3-11, Ion Orchard

CLAY MASKS GET A MAKEOVER

Love clay masks, but hate the cloying texture and how dry they make your skin feel?

So does singer Rihanna - and that is why she created Fenty Skin's first face mask.

Fenty Skin's Cookies N Clean is not your grandmother's face mask. Made with clay, salicylic acid to exfoliate, and rhubarb and ginger extracts to condition, it has a lightweight texture and contains encapsulated charcoal beads that are supposed to burst when you massage the mask on.

The best part? It detoxes and deep cleanses without stripping the skin of moisture.

Info: The Cookies N Clean Detox Face Mask is retailing at $49 in Sephora