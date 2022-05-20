Style News

INNISFREE AND PEANUTS COLLABORATE

Snoopy and friends are the latest characters to grace Innisfree products.

The South Korean beauty brand has collaborated with comic strip Peanuts to feature Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus and Sally Brown on some of its bestsellers.

They include the Green Tea Seed Serum and Volcanic Calming Pore Clay Mask - available in limited-edition sets priced from $39 - and No-Sebum Powder Cushion ($30).

The crowd-favourite, No-Sebum Mineral Powder ($10), also gets a fun makeover with five variations - each in a different scent and featuring a Peanuts character and uplifting quote on the powder puff. Info: Available at all Innisfree stores, Innisfree's Shopee store and innisfreesg.shop

MANDARIN ORIENTAL'S SWISS FACIAL TREATMENTS PAMPERS

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore has launched a new series of facial treatments to get you looking your best unmasked.

Centred on the use of cellular therapy via Swiss skincare line Swiss Perfection, the luxury treatments harness plant cell extraction technology to help rejuvenate skin.

The niche brand, which debuted in Singapore at The Spa, formulates and manufactures its products in Switzerland, and offers six core ranges targeting issues such as skin repair and lifting.

For the treatments, choose from Perfect Lightening ($380 for 90 minutes), designed to brighten and even out skin tone; Perfect Lifting ($480 to $560), to lift and improve skin firmness while promoting cellular renewal; and Men Perfect Repair ($300 to $380), a purifying treatment for men to eliminate signs of fatigue.

All facial treatments come with a five-minute scalp massage and use of The Spa's facilities. Info: Available at The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, 5 Raffles Avenue. To book, email mosin-spa@mohg.com or call 6885-3533

MINOR MIRACLES WORKS WITH LOCAL BRANDS

Local print label Minor Miracles has launched a new capsule collection inspired by confetti. Fiesta ($98 to $178) is a collection of elevated basics featuring splashes of colour. Made in soft jersey draping, the capsule includes tops, a pair of shorts and a dress.

Minor Miracles has also partnered two local brands to interpret its fun print. Accessories label Lovelystrokes has translated the print onto its signature handcrafted polymer clay earrings. Priced from $38 to $48, the designs mimic a fabric texture.

Meanwhile, chocolate-maker Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie created two bon bon flavours - Strawberry Lemonade and Lychee Martini - available under the Build-A-Box option on www.mrbucket.com.sg.

Customers can also purchase a gift bundle ($95) of the chocolates that comes with a Fiesta scarf. Info: The Fiesta collection and Lovelystrokes earrings are available at Minor Miracles, 03-08B Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road

CHLOE LAUNCHES ON LAZMALL PRESTIGE

You can now find your favourite Chloe perfumes on Lazada. The brand makes its LazMall Prestige debut next Thursday and is celebrating with a slew of promotions.

Until next Thursday, shop exclusive pre-sale sets such as the Chloe Signature Eau de Parfum 75ml + Deodorant Set ($199), which includes full-size bottles of the perfume (usual price is $192) and deodorant, plus a 5ml mini bottle of the perfume.

Next Thursday, more promotions and gifts with purchase await. Spend a minimum of $150 and receive two vials of the Signature Naturelle and Nomade Naturalle perfumes.

For fans of the brand, it is a good time to pick up the all-new Nomade Eau de Parfum Naturelle (from $108 for 30ml, above) - a gourmand scent mixing Egyptian jasmine, vanilla and sandalwood, which is the latest addition to the Naturelle collection. Info: Available on Lazada