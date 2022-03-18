Style News

LANEIGE REINVENTS WATER BANK LINE

South Korean brand Laneige's best-selling Water Bank range has new offerings. The Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic line is designed to hydrate the skin and tackle two main problems younger customers face - skin fatigue and dehydration from prolonged exposure to blue light emitted by digital devices.

Said to be 38 years in the making, the reformulation introduces a new seventh-generation version of parent company Amorepacific's hyaluronic acid. These blue hyaluronic acid molecules are said to be a fraction of the original size, allowing for faster and deeper skin penetration. Priced from $36 to $66, the nine-product line-up makes a full routine and includes cleansing foam, essence toner, serum and cream, with variations for oily and dry skin.

Info: Available at Laneige boutiques and counters, Sephora stores, Lazada and Shopee

MAC AND BOBBI BROWN LAUNCH SAKURA-INSPIRED MAKE-UP

It is cherry blossom season in the beauty world.

Mac Cosmetics and Bobbi Brown, both under the Estee Lauder Companies group, have launched sakura-inspired collections.

Never one to shy away from colour, Mac Cosmetics has created the Wild Cherry range, which is packed with pink, magenta and peach hues. In limited-edition sakura-print packaging, the collection includes new Love Me Lipsticks ($36), Glow Play Blushes ($50), as well as crowd favourites like the Fix+ setting spray ($39).

Meanwhile, Bobbi Brown's Sakura collection comprises a soft but smokey Petal Wash Eye Shadow Palette ($68), Soothing Cleansing Oil ($79) and two rosy shades of Extra Lip Tint ($52) - all decked out in flower-powered packaging.

Info: Available at Mac Cosmetics and Bobbi Brown counters islandwide

LONGCHAMP TURNS TEA TOWELS INTO BAG

After its controversial Filet net shopping bag last year, French fashion house Longchamp wants to make the humble tea towel the next It bag.

A collaboration with fellow French brand Charvet, known for its fine French linen tea towels, the new Le Pliage Torchon white linen tote ($270) sports a vertical red-and-blue stripe border, and is finished with a flap, handle and shoulder strap in Longchamp's Russian leather. Basically a giant tea towel, it can be put in a washing machine.

The tea-towel stripes also crop up elsewhere in Longchamp's Spring/ Summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection - seen in crisp cotton pants, cotton poplin dresses, top-handle bags, high-top sneakers and a striped sun hat. Info: The Longchamp x Charvet and Spring/Summer 2022 collection are available at Longchamp stores and longchamp.com/sg/en

REFORMULATED ADVANCED TREATMENT LOTION FROM LA MER

La Mer's The Treatment Lotion ($255 for 150ml) has an upgrade inside and out. The skincare brand's signature serum-strength toner now comes in a recyclable glass bottle made with 20 per cent post-consumer recycled content.

Inside, the advanced formula, which is of 91 per cent natural origin, comes with a higher dose of the brand's proprietary Miracle Broth than before.

It is said to pump the skin with essential electrolytes and nutrients that help reinforce hydromineral balance, energising the skin and boosting its natural self-renewal capabilities to restore a youthful look.

Info: Available at lamer.com.sg, lazada.sg, sephora.sg and selected Sephora stores