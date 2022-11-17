Niche fragrance: One of the world’s priciest perfumes debuts in Singapore

SINGAPORE – The golden orb – protected by a glass case and embellished with gold filigree ribbons inlaid with 2,026 Swarovski crystals – looks more like something one would find in a museum than in a mall.

After donning gloves, a sales associate lifts it out ceremoniously and pops it open, revealing a glass perfume bottle embossed with the fleur-de-lys, a lily symbol associated with French royalty. The bottle – emblazoned with the word Richness – contains an elixir made from rare styrax resin, labdanum and an oil derived from irises.