Style News: New luxury bag repair atelier, Hermes Beauty’s first eye make-up collection

Bag restoration atelier Margo & Smith opens
Singapore’s first artisanal bag restoration atelier, Margo & Smith, is open for business.
Occupying two floors of a heritage building at 25 Ann Siang Road, the atelier specialises in maintenance and leather restoration services for luxury leather goods, using traditional Japanese and French techniques.
Services include bespoke colour matching for recolouring services, hand polishing and waxing, mould cleaning and restoration works for a wide range of leather goods, such as handbags, wallets, belts, backpacks and leather furniture. Prices start at $200 and depend on the size of the item, complexity of the process and type of service required.
With more than a decade’s worth of experience in leather repair and restoration, founder John Chung says Margo & Smith is dedicated to preserving the stories behind each bag.
“Our atelier provides a comfortable space where customers can indulge in the experience of artisanal craftsmanship and restoration services,” he adds.
Visits are by appointment only and can be scheduled at margoandsmith.com
Hermes Beauty unveils its first eye make-up collection
The latest addition to Hermes Beauty, which launched in 2020, is set to prettify your peepers.
Le Regard – which translates into “the look” – is a new line of eye make-up comprising eyeshadows ($183 each), mascaras ($114 each), brushes (from $158 each) and an eyelash curler ($131).
It is a collaborative effort by Hermes’ artistic director Pierre-Alexis Dumas, Hermes Beauty’s creative director Gregoris Pyrpylis and Hermes Beauty’s designer of objects Pierre Hardy.
The six eyeshadow palettes each come in a Bauhaus-inspired refillable compact with four buildable matt, satin or shimmery shades, including some of the house’s iconic colours.
There are also six coloured mascaras which are gentle enough for sensitive eyes. Each comes with an ultrafine technical wand crafted from plant fibres, as well as 97 per cent natural origin ingredients, such as millet seed and moringa butter, to protect and fortify lashes.
Le Regard is available at Hermes Liat Towers, Hermes Marina Bay Sands, Hermes Takashimaya, Tangs and hermes.com
Manolo Blahnik launches new virtual craft room
Luxury accessories brand Manolo Blahnik has launched virtual room The Craft, which explores the artistry behind its collections for men and women.
This virtual experience is part of the award-winning The Manolo Blahnik Archives, launched in 2021 to celebrate the brand’s 50th anniversary.
Conceptualised by Ms Kristina Blahnik, chief executive of Manolo Blahnik, The Craft gives visitors a look into the anatomy of a shoe and a chance to browse behind-the-scenes content. These include the 60 steps involved in the making of the brand’s most iconic design – the Hangisi.
Within the new room are eight vignettes that delve into the craft process to offer an insight into the art of shoemaking.
Ms Blahnik, who is the niece of the famed Spanish footwear designer, says: “We hope to educate you on our wonderful and skilled craft of shoemaking and show how our dedicated artisans bring Manolo’s iconic collections to life. Craftsmanship really is and always will be at the heart of everything we do.”
The Craft is now live at thearchives.manoloblahnik.com
Noble Panacea drops face oils
Luxury skincare brand Noble Panacea, which was founded by Nobel Laureate Fraser Stoddart in 2019, has added two oil-based products to its line-up.
Similar to all the brand’s offerings, both the Absolute Nourishing Lift Oil ($553) and Brilliant Glow Hydration Oil ($372) are powered by the brand’s patented Organic Super Molecular Vessels technology. This unique system is said to encapsulate and deliver active ingredients into the skin at a precise time and sequence.
Lightweight and easily absorbed, the oils are vegan, non-comedogenic and contain hyaluronic acid – a water-soluble ingredient that deeply hydrates and nourishes skin.
Incorporate these face oils as the final step in your skincare routine to seal in the benefits of previously applied skincare products and enhance their efficacy.
The Absolute Nourishing Lift Oil and the Brilliant Glow Hydration Oil are available at Level 1, Tangs at Tang Plaza, 310 Orchard Road, or str.sg/iGQR
MCM introduces fragrance for men
Munich-based leather goods brand MCM has launched a fragrance for men.
Formulated by French perfumer Clement Gavarry, who is behind popular creations such as singer-songwriter Ariana Grande’s Cloud and fashion designer Vera Wang’s Pink Princess, MCM Onyx Eau de Parfum features sustainably sourced, biodegradable ingredients from across the globe. This includes hand-picked Nigerian ginger and spices, French lavender and Haitian vetiver.
This warm, woody fragrance is packed in a bottle the shape of MCM’s iconic backpack, with accents of gunmetal hardware.
MCM Onyx Eau de Parfum is priced at $98 (30ml), $126 (50ml) and $158 (75ml), and is available at BHG Bugis, Tangs and Sephora, as well as online at sephora.sg