Style News: New luxury bag repair atelier, Hermes Beauty’s first eye make-up collection

Bag restoration atelier Margo & Smith opens



Singapore’s first artisanal bag restoration atelier, Margo & Smith, is open for business.

Occupying two floors of a heritage building at 25 Ann Siang Road, the atelier specialises in maintenance and leather restoration services for luxury leather goods, using traditional Japanese and French techniques.

Services include bespoke colour matching for recolouring services, hand polishing and waxing, mould cleaning and restoration works for a wide range of leather goods, such as handbags, wallets, belts, backpacks and leather furniture. Prices start at $200 and depend on the size of the item, complexity of the process and type of service required.

With more than a decade’s worth of experience in leather repair and restoration, founder John Chung says Margo & Smith is dedicated to preserving the stories behind each bag.