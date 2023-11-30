New kids on the block: 5 local boutiques for your festive shopping needs

The new kid on the block at Great World shopping centre is none other than the sister brand of existing tenant and clothing label Our Second Nature.

With a focus on clean, genderless wardrobe staples, Atlas Kind was born out of wanting to spotlight more sustainable materials and a “better” way of producing clothing.

Consider it a formal extension of Our Second Nature’s “Mom Would Approve” range, a collection of organic cotton pieces which the brand is phasing out. The team felt the range was overshadowed by its more popular print collections.

As a baseline, Atlas Kind uses organic cotton made from Gots-certified cotton fibres. Gots (Global Organic Textile Standard) is the world’s leading manufacturing standard for textiles made from organic fibres.

Other materials used include cotton poplin certified by Better Cotton Initiative, a global non-profit promoting sustainable cotton production and practices, and Japanese cotton made from a cotton and recycled polyester blend.