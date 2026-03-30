New Bahru to add first international brands including Sushiro and Beams in Factory Block refresh

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Japanese conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro is one of 12 new tenants joining New Bahru.

SINGAPORE – Patrons of buzzy lifestyle cluster New Bahru can soon fill up on conveyor belt sushi when Japanese chain Sushiro opens there in late April.

It is the first of several international brands to take up tenancy in the River Valley development. The cluster built on a former school was conceived as a love letter to local brands by home-grown hospitality empire The Lo & Behold Group (TLBG).

The other out-of-towners are Japanese multi-label fashion retailer Beams, French footwear brand Veja and Texas-based outdoors brand Yeti.

But these additions will not take away from New Bahru’s mission to showcase local labels, TLBG founder and managing partner Wee Teng Wen tells The Straits Times in an exclusive interview.

Japanese multi-label fashion retailer Beams is one of the first international brands to open in New Bahru. PHOTO: NEW BAHRU

“There have always been gaps in the Singapore scene that we feel can be equally served by good foreign brands. In some cases, when you have the right foreign brands, it injects another level of uniqueness and vibrancy,” says Mr Wee, 45.

“We have been extremely selective and intentional with the inclusion of international brands who view New Bahru as a considered way to enter and engage with Singapore.

“But our focus on supporting local brands remains our top priority. New Bahru is still over 90 per cent local,” he adds.

A total of 12 new local and international brands will join the site’s Factory Block, which has remained largely untenanted since New Bahru’s June 2024 opening. Its current occupants are kid-friendly outfits Kiztopia Prestige and The Orange Tree Preschool (leased directly from the Singapore Land Authority) .

The block was a former factory for Tai Wah Garments & Knitting Factory, and located within a conservation area.

Archival image of Tai Wah Garments & Knitting Factory. PHOTO: NATIONAL ARCHIVES OF SINGAPORE

After the first phase populating the School Block, TLBG kept part of the Factory Block as an event space – for both self-organised ones like ECA (Extra Curious Activities), its series of design-led fairs, and for global brands such as Volvo and YSL Beauty to rent.

It took two years to plan and look for the right additions, but Factory Block is ready for its refresh. Mr Wee calls it Phase Two.

Casual food offerings, cult following

Opening between late April and early May, the block’s lower two floors will be transformed. Level One will function like an open-concept retail space with rotating pop-ups in an atrium – Yeti and Veja being the first – and stores on the perimeter.

Tenants here – including Beams and Singapore home decor retailer Stacked Store – can deck out their storefronts as fully fledged shops. Dumpling and noodle joint Dumpling Darlings and gelato shop Parlour will offer quick eats.

French sneaker brand Veja (left) and Texas-based outdoors brand Yeti. PHOTOS: NEW BAHRU

The space upstairs will be turned into a dining hall. The 8,000 sq ft space will be anchored by Sushiro, taking up 3,000 sq ft in an enclosed eatery, and populated by five local F&B kiosks.

These are a mix of beloved cult names and lesser-known brands: kopi and craft beers by coffee shop and taproom Orh Gao Peh Gao; Kios Minang by nasi padang institution Rumah Makan Minang; Indonesian comfort food purveyor Kulon; and Laifaba, a local roast meat eatery pried from the corners of Bukit Batok’s Prestige Centre. TLBG’s Italian restaurant Fico will also serve handmade pasta in a three-month pop-up.

The group had identified a clear gap in more accessible F&B offerings, says Mr Wee.

Many would come for the shops, without a restaurant reservation. Lines for the more accessible options – namely breakfast cafe Dearborn, Mexican restaurant Huevos and nasi lemak joint The Coconut Club – were extra long.

“We realised we’d maybe programmed too many destination food options. We have so many great restaurants now, but they’re quite specific. There was no ‘don’t need to think’ easy concept, especially for families.”

The new additions meet needs in terms of price, cuisine and halal options, he says.

Orh Gao Peh Gao, a day-to-night concept that functions as a kopitiam by day and a taproom by night. PHOTOS: NEW BAHRU

On Sushiro, he adds, no local player could fill the gap – “all-day, affordable, volume, family-friendly, yet still able to support the other tenants”.

“It was more than just a commercial decision; it helps to complete the mix.”

Might adding a sushi chain ruin New Bahru’s curated image as a champion of indie Singaporean brands?

Mr Wee does not think so. “ I would say Sushiro is a quintessential Singaporean experience. If having a Sushiro means more hungry shoppers are fed so they can come back and shop the local brands, then why not?”

“Our goal is still to make the whole stronger than the sum of its individual parts.” Besides, he adds, the mix is still of design-led, unique brands run by passionate, progressive entrepreneurs.

Laifaba Platter from Singaporean roast meats house Laifaba (left) and Minang Dulang Signature platter by Kios Minang. PHOTOS: NEW BAHRU

So, do not expect a Xiang Xiang Hunan Cuisine any time soon.

“It’s been very joyful to take some of these under-the-radar brands out of the ‘if you know, you know’ space and into the spotlight,” Mr Wee says, referring to plant retailer Soilboy and the upcoming Stacked Store. “This is a mission-driven but commercially viable project.”

Telling the Asian story

In New Bahru’s almost two years of operations, there were also failures, Mr Wee notes. Traffic and the lack of carpark spaces remain a challenge. And being close to a residential neighbourhood has pros and cons, especially with noise complaints.

Its main failure was the lack of price-accessible food options, which the dining hall hopes to course-correct.

But it has been rewarding seeing the project come to fruition and hearing successful tenant stories, he says. The group has its eye on a significant number of its tenants’ sales and “can sense they’re thriving”. New Bahru also gets two million visitors a year, he adds.

“There’s very intentional masterminding of parts – permanent tenants, pop-ups and events – to create this magical ecosystem.”

Home decor retailer Stacked Store, whose original space is in Alexandra Road, will join New Bahru’s Factory Block. PHOTO: NEW BAHRU

Looking ahead, the group has its hands full outside River Valley.

There is its partnership with Bao, the London-based, cult Taiwanese restaurant group known for its fast-casual, modern spin on bao. In this joint venture, TLBG will present a new international concept that “fills a gap in Asian food, design and culture being represented to a larger audience”.

Declining to reveal more details, Mr Wee says the concept is being developed by a culinary R&D team of “ex-Shake Shack and ex-Odette” employees.

About six years ago, TLBG also set up an investment arm to support young Singapore brands and help them scale overseas. In its portfolio are speciality coffee machine brand Morning, fashion and design studio Beyond The Vines, plant-based oat milk brand Oatside and catering company Grain.

Dumpling Darling (left) and Bakmi Sambal Merah from Kulon, upcoming tenants at New Bahru. PHOTOS: NEW BAHRU

Adds Mr Wee: “When our brands can make it abroad, it’s really a show of Singaporean soft power and our coming-of-age as a country, to be able to create brands and creative content that can thrive beyond our shores.”

He recalls one poignant day when, as he was headed into work at TLBG’s office at the top floor of New Bahru, a woman exiting the lift seemed to recognise him. Through the closing doors, she said to him: “Thanks for doing this.”

Those four simple words affirmed the group’s vision was succeeding.

“When things are difficult,” he says of the spate of F&B closures, “it’s more important than ever that there are creative energies and concepts that can make people feel excited and proud about living and dining in Singapore.”