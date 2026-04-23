Need a break from your screen? Try these tactile crafts, from kits to workshops

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From sewing to pottery, try these screen-free workshops in Singapore.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

SINGAPORE – There is only so much scrolling on the mobile phone one can do before it stops feeling like rest. More often than not, it leaves you with little to account for the time spent – just more content consumed and forgotten.

It is perhaps why more people are turning to things that ask a little more of them: working with their hands, following a pattern and making something that lasts beyond the moment.

Of late, interest in tactile, analogue hobbies has been climbing. Singapore’s arts and crafts market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.7 per cent from 2026 to 2032, according to a r eport by Indian market research firm 6Wresearch in March.

Data from a January 2025 cultural intelligence study by ticketing and events platform Eventbrite found a 34 per cent increase in jewellery-making workshop listings and a 44 per cent rise in crochet events in 2024.

On Google Trends, the terms “punch needle kit” and “pottery class” have seen recurring spikes from late 2023 through 2025, particularly around year-end and holiday periods.

American arts and crafts retailer Michaels reported in January t hat searches for analogue hobbies on its website – from knitting and crochet to needlepoint and embroidery – rose 136 per cent over the six months leading up to the report’s release.

This renewed interest, once dismissed as niche or old-fashioned, is being reconsidered as something practical – a way to slow down, focu s and step away from screens. The appeal lies not just in the finished piece, but also in the act of making.

The Straits Times checks out hands-on crafts to try – from do-it-yourself kits to in-studio workshops.

Needles: Sewing, crochet and knitting

Needle-based crafts are one of the easiest analogue hobbies to pick up, largely because of how little they require to get started. Most forms rely on basic tools – a needle or hook, yarn or thread, and fabric – while following simple t echniques such as looping, stitching and building patterns.

Once the basics are learnt, the process i s largely self-directed, making it easy to continue without needing step-by-step instructions.

Craft Club

Many of Craft Club’s kits are designed to be completed in a single sitting – from display pieces to items you can use or gift. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM CRAFT CLUB

To try needlework in your own time – or without leaving the house – Australia-based craft kit brand Craft Club has you sorted. The brand ships its sets to Singapore, eliminating the hassle of sourcing materials or figuring out where to begin.

It spotlights sewing-based crafts, with beginner-friendly options such as embroidery and cross-stitch kits (both from $36 each) .

Each set comes with the essentials – pre-printed fabric or canvas, threads or yarn, needles and instructions. Among its more popular offerings is the Love Letters Half-Stitch Needlepoint Pouch Kit ($49), designed to be s imple and functional.

Store notes, trinkets and small essentials in the Love Letters Half-Stitch Needlepoint Pouch Kit. PHOTO: CRAFT CLUB

The technique uses a single diagonal stitch repeated across a pre-printed canvas, with the finished piece being a usable zip pouch.

Shipping to Singapore starts at $8.95 and delivery typically takes one to two weeks.

Info: craftclubco.com

Tiny Rabbit Hole

A typical workshop at Tiny Rabbit Hole, where participants gather to learn and practise crochet. PHOTO: TINY RABBIT HOLE

Tried picking up crochet on your own and not quite getting it? Crochet, worked with a single hook that pulls yarn through loops one at a time, can take some getting used to.

At Tiny Rabbit Hole, crochet is the main draw and workshops are kept small – about one instructor to five students – for beginners to get hands-on guidanc e.

Located in Everton Park, the studio doubles as a yarn shop and workshop space . Its shelves are filled with colourful yarns and finished pieces for sale such as crocheted plushies and tote bags.

Classes typically run on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 2.30 to 5.30pm, and range from introductory sessions to more advanced projects that are completed over multiple classes.

Fo r b eginners, Level 1 workshops (from $120) are recommended. They introduce basic techniques through projects such as cactus or pumpkin amigurumis – small crocheted stuffed toys .

Completed unicorn plush toys from Tiny Rabbit Hole’s workshops. PHOTO: TINY RABBIT HOLE

More advanced workshops move on to larger or more complex pieces, such as octopus and duck designs ($120 each) and functional items like crochet clutch and tote bags and apparel (from $180).

Most beginner workshops are suitable for ages 10 and above, while shorter taster sessions – lower-cost classes focused on simpler projects – are open to younger participants aged seven and above.

Info: Tiny Rabbit Hole is at 01-48, 4 Everton Park, and is open from noon to 8pm (Mondays, Wednesdays to Fridays) and noon to 5pm (weekends) . For more information, go to tinyrabbithole.com

Shou Studio SG

Shou Studio SG hosts team-bonding workshops, where participants create hand-knit bags, pillowcases and punch needle coasters. PHOTO: SHOU STUDIO SG

Knitting is often perceived as harder to pick up than crochet, as it involves handling multiple stitches at once. Worked with two needles, it builds yarn into rows that gradually form a piece of fabric.

At Shou Studio SG, the Knitting Beginner Workshop is one of its more accessible entry points, where participants are introduced to the basics in guided one-hour sessions. These are offered as a trial ($38) or in packages of four lessons ($160) and eight lessons ($320). Participants can choose between making a scarf and coaster.

For those who prefer to complete a piece in one sitting , the studio also offers a Hand-knit Bag Workshop. It runs for 1½ to two hours, where participants learn to form oversized loops of thick yarn by hand.

Finished hand-knit bags from Shou Studio SG’s workshops. PHOTO: SHOU STUDIO SG

Prices vary by size and design, and include Cloud hand-knit bags (from $38) and Cloth or Textured hand-knit bags (from $58).

If you want something to keep you warm, try the Hand-knit Jacket or Blanket Workshops. Blanket sessions run for about three to four hours (from $110), while jacket workshops can take about five hours ($110 for adults, $90 for children above 10).

Info: Shou Studio SG is at 02-103, 637 Veerasamy Road, and is open from noon to 5pm (Mondays), 1 to 6pm (Tuesdays), noon to 5pm (Wednesdays) and noon to 6pm (Thursdays and Fridays). For more information, go to shoustudiosg.com

Lampworking

Gurasu House

Participants shaping molten glass over torch flames during a guided workshop at Gurasu House. PHOTO: GURASU HOUSE

Play with fire safely while lampworking . The glasswork technique involves heating glass rods over a torch and shaping them into small, detailed pieces such as florals or jewellery.

It is often confused with glassblowing, but the two differ in scale and method. Glassblowing uses furnaces to create larger forms, while lampworking is done with a torch, allowing for more precise and intricate work.

At Gurasu House, participants complete up to 95 per cent of their pieces themselves. Established in January 2025, it is the first in Singapore to offer larger-format lampworking workshops, with sessions accommodating up to 14 participants.

Finished glass flowers made during Gurasu House’s beginner floral workshop. PHOTO: GURASU HOUSE

Beginner session s ru n for about two hours – focusing on basic techniques using simpler shapes such as glass florals with rounded petals. In the floral workshop ($158), participants learn to handle and melt glass rods, shape petals and assemble a finished piece – a single flower or mini bouquet.

These beginner floral workshops are SG Culture Pass eligible .

Glass rings at Gurasu House. PHOTO: GURASU HOUSE

Other workshops include wearable pieces such as glass rings ($238 for beginner and $189 for intermediate), as well as glass straws and stirrers ($138).

Workshops are suitable for those aged 16 and above, with participants under 18 requiring a signed waiver.

Info: Gurasu House is at 06-10A Tower A, Kapo Factory Building, 80 Playfair Road, and is open from 10am to 7pm (Fridays to Sundays). For more information, go to gurasuhouse.com

Pottery: Wheel throwing and hand-building

Am I Addicted Pottery Studio

Am I Addicted Pottery Studio is an open-concept space for multiple pottery sessions. PHOTO: AM I ADDICTED POTTERY STUDIO

Part of what makes pottery appealing is that it does not always go the way you expect – working with clay is both physical and continuous. On the wheel, even a slight shift in pressure can change the clay’s form completely.

Wheel throwing requires both hands to guide the clay as it spins, while hand-building offers a slower approach, shaping clay by pressing, rolling or moulding it into form.

At Am I Addicted Pottery Studio, participants can learn both techniques.

A wheel throwing session at Am I Addicted Pottery Studio. PHOTO: AM I ADDICTED POTTERY STUDIO

Located at Orchard Central, the 6,000 sq ft space is divided into dedicated zones for each technique, allowing multiple groups to work at once. Premium cla y fr om South Korea is used.

Wheel throwing is the more popular option, teaching participants to centre clay on the wheel and shape it into cups, bowls or plates (from $98). Hand-building sessions (from $80) are also available. Both sessions run for about two hours, with guidance from instructors.

Finished pieces are glazed and fired by the studio, and collected a few weeks later.

Hand-building classes are open to all ages, while other sessions cater to ages 12 and above. There are also themed classes, including one to make European-inspired tableware (from $98).

Info: Am I Addicted is at 05-37 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road, and is open from 10am to 9pm daily. For more information, go to amiaddicted.sg

Jewellery-making

If you are looking to create something small but meaningful, jewellery-making is a natural place to start. These pieces are often understated, but might be the ones you end up wearing most.

Artisan8 Studio

Handwoven bead jewellery pieces made at Artisan8 Studio workshops. PHOTO: ARTISAN8 STUDIO

At Artisan8 Studio, participants can create a necklace ($100), ring ($100) or earrings ($148) during a two- to three-hour session. These workshops focus on bead weaving – where small, uniform beads are stitched together to form flat, grid-like patterns.

The studio uses Miyuki Delica beads – Japan-made cylinder beads known for their consistency in size and shape. Unlike rounded seed beads, these fit together more tightly, allowing for cleaner, more precise patterns with minimal gaps.

Bead-weaving materials laid out at Artisan8 Studio, where participants customise their own jewellery designs. PHOTO: ARTISAN8 STUDIO

For more intricate designs, bead loom workshops involve stitching hundreds of beads to form wider patterns (from $150). These sessions run for three to 3½ hours.

Workshops are beginner-friendly and suitable for those aged 18 and above. Finished pieces are assembled with gold- or silver-plated chains.

Info: Artisan8 Studio is at 03-06 Orchard Plaza, 150 Orchard Road, and is open by appointment only. For more information, go to artisan8studio.com

Few Gram Studio

Rings created during workshops at Few Gram Studio. PHOTO: FEW GRAM STUDIO

This studio’s ring-making workshop introduces participants to the basics of jewellery-making, such as pattern hammering, moulding and soldering.

Sessions run for about two hours to create a ring ($120) or a pair ($240). Rings are made from 999 silver and can be collected at the end of the session.

Participants work on shaping and finishing rings during a workshop at Few Gram Studio. PHOTO: FEW GRAM STUDIO

Start by selecting a design or referencing existing styles, before measuring, shaping and refining the ring through a series of guided steps. The process moves from forming the band to finishing to polishing.

The finished pieces are designed for everyday wear – including showering – but the studio advises to avoid exposure to environments with sulphur, which may cause the ring to tarnish over time.

Info: Few Gram Studio is at 03-03 Orchard Gateway, 277 Orchard Road, and is open from 11am to 8.30pm daily. For more information, go to fewgram.studio