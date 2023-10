NIRUP, Indonesia – I am aboard a luxury superyacht that is slicing through the swells of the Singapore Strait.

Seemingly oblivious to the choppy sea, yacht owner Arthur Tay, chairman of leisure and lifestyle conglomerate SUTL Group and One Degree 15 Marina in Sentosa Cove, sits across from me. He is belting out a tune by American singer Diana Ross on karaoke, just as rain clouds cast an ominous shadow over the noontime rendezvous.