My Perfect Weekend with yacht charter company owner Liyann Seet

Who: Multi-hyphenate Liyann Seet, 32, began her career as a model at age 16 and is signed with model management company Upfront Models. Ms Seet, who is single, is also a hedge fund manager at fund management firm Sunova Capital Management and has more than a decade of experience in fields such as venture capital and real estate investment. Yacht Luxe, the yacht company she set up in 2022, has more than 310 yachts available for charter worldwide. Envisioned as the “Uber of yachts”, the company specialises in all aspects of yachting, including chartering, brokerage, management and investment sales.

“I kick-start my mornings by weight-lifting at the gym or training at the muay thai or boxing gym. After my workouts, I catch up on the latest news from Bloomberg. From there, my day unfolds with a market update meeting and I then deep dive into financial models, rebalance investments and evaluate investment deals.

Weekends are also when I get to indulge in my absolute favourite activity – yachting. In my younger days, my dad rented a yacht to take my two sisters – one older and one younger – and I on an island-hopping escapade in Thailand, where we snorkelled, explored white sand beaches and soaked in the beauty of the untouched world.

In 2020, right before the Covid-19 pandemic, I sailed on a yacht around the Andaman Sea with my sisters for four days. We jet-skied, wakeboarded and snorkelled. At night, we went star-gazing.

Those days spent on the yacht were some of the best times of my life.