My Perfect Weekend with yacht charter company owner Liyann Seet

Who: Multi-hyphenate Liyann Seet, 32, began her career as a model at age 16 and is signed with model management company Upfront Models. Ms Seet, who is single, is also a hedge fund manager at fund management firm Sunova Capital Management and has more than a decade of experience in fields such as venture capital and real estate investment. Yacht Luxe, the yacht company she set up in 2022, has more than 310 yachts available for charter worldwide. Envisioned as the “Uber of yachts”, the company specialises in all aspects of yachting, including chartering, brokerage, management and investment sales.
“I kick-start my mornings by weight-lifting at the gym or training at the muay thai or boxing gym. After my workouts, I catch up on the latest news from Bloomberg. From there, my day unfolds with a market update meeting and I then deep dive into financial models, rebalance investments and evaluate investment deals.
Weekends are also when I get to indulge in my absolute favourite activity – yachting. In my younger days, my dad rented a yacht to take my two sisters – one older and one younger – and I on an island-hopping escapade in Thailand, where we snorkelled, explored white sand beaches and soaked in the beauty of the untouched world.
In 2020, right before the Covid-19 pandemic, I sailed on a yacht around the Andaman Sea with my sisters for four days. We jet-skied, wakeboarded and snorkelled. At night, we went star-gazing.
Those days spent on the yacht were some of the best times of my life.
Even now, I continue to follow that passion. My friends and I usually book our yacht in advance for our sailing escapades. When our group comprises 12 people, the preference leans towards a 39-foot (about 12m) catamaran. On occasions when we want to have a big party of up to 50 people, we opt for the opulent 112-foot Super Yacht.
We usually sail around the Southern Islands of Singapore, including Sisters’ Islands, St John’s Island and Kusu Island. The yacht will anchor in proximity to Lazarus Island, where my friends and I can kayak, paddle-board, fish, jet-ski, sip champagne, sunbathe and swim. On board, the yacht’s crew will prepare a delectable barbecue spread for us. I love eating melted marshmallow and chicken satay on the water mat while having meaningful conversations with my close friends.
Occasionally, I set sail from the One Degree 15 Marina Club in Sentosa Cove to Phuket, Thailand, for a four-day, three-night sailing holiday. The journey takes a full day, providing me with the opportunity to explore numerous snorkelling locations along the way. Once I’ve docked in Phuket Boat Lagoon, I spend the night on land at the NH Boat Lagoon Phuket Resort, which boasts an enticing marina view.
The following day, I like to go island-hopping, relishing leisurely walks on powdery soft sands and embarking on treks to high rock formations that offer breathtaking panoramic vistas.
On the third day, I set off to sail home, arriving the next day.
I also have a staycation twice a year. One of my favourite spots for a staycation is the Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa. I enjoy dining at The Cliff at Sofitel. The burrata caprese, Hokkaido scallops crudo, Sanchoku wagyu beef, charcuterie platter and tiramisu are simply divine.
On special evenings, I might just spice things up by attending a fashion, lifestyle or investment event.”