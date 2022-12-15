My Perfect Weekend with wellness coach Brandon Chong

Who: Brandon Chong, 31, is a yoga instructor, wellness coach and lifestyle content creator. He is also a dad to four bunnies – Salty, Cara, Poshy and Lucky – and often organises weekend gatherings with other rabbit enthusiasts.
“Being self-employed, it can often be hard to compartmentalise work and personal time. I usually set aside the bulk of my weekends for ‘me-time’, so I don’t feel overworked or burnt out.
I love exploring new places in Singapore and indulging in more intense activities such as kayaking, spinning or climbing, as well as more chill activities like having coffee with friends.
To truly unwind, I pamper myself. I love getting monthly scalp treatments at Heir Coulisse and stylish cuts at Dee Yonder. I also like massages, from more intense sports massage to relaxing aromatherapy ones. Massage and wellness spa Natureland is a good bet for consistency and quality.
When I am not pampering myself, I am usually out with friends discovering new cafes. There are loads of unique gastronomic experiences in Dempsey. As a huge chocolate fan, I recommend Mr Bucket Chocolaterie, which offers a full bean-to-bar experience.
My favourite weekend dinner spot is Summer Hill at Claymore Connect. The food feeds and nourishes my soul, and I keep going back, not just for the duck-fat fried potato pave, but also for the ambience.
I also love discovering bunny-friendly pet cafes like The Urban Hideout or Cava where I can meet other bunny pawrents over a nice meal.
Weekends are also when I trawl malls for quality products. My wardrobe staples include activewear and I like the quality and designs of Lululemon, so I always return for new drops. I have also recently fallen in love with Cycling Bears’ luxury fitness equipment due to its cool designs.
When I am shopping for my pets, I frequent luxury pet boutique Woofer & Purrlensky in Erskine Road or Singpet at Dempsey because, even if I am just window-shopping, I can always feel the love and care the staff have for animals.
As a food and travel fan, I am excited about how the world is slowly opening up again. Booking a quick getaway or vacation abroad to destress and soak in good vibes is also my idea of a perfect weekend. Some of my favourite destinations include South Korea and Japan – I love their food and culture.
But I enjoy staycations from time to time too, especially if they make me feel like I am in another country where I can just unplug and recharge. I like Voco Orchard Singapore as the food is tasty, and the service and overall vibes of the hotel are stellar.
I usually end each day by winding down over multiplayer games like Mobile Legends and Pokemon Unite on my phone, and taking the time for some self-care before bed.
As my day can often be quite exhausting, I believe in having a consistent self-care and skincare routine to rejuvenate my body and mind at the end of the day.”