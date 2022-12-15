My Perfect Weekend with wellness coach Brandon Chong

Who: Brandon Chong, 31, is a yoga instructor, wellness coach and lifestyle content creator. He is also a dad to four bunnies – Salty, Cara, Poshy and Lucky – and often organises weekend gatherings with other rabbit enthusiasts.

“Being self-employed, it can often be hard to compartmentalise work and personal time. I usually set aside the bulk of my weekends for ‘me-time’, so I don’t feel overworked or burnt out.

I love exploring new places in Singapore and indulging in more intense activities such as kayaking, spinning or climbing, as well as more chill activities like having coffee with friends.

To truly unwind, I pamper myself. I love getting monthly scalp treatments at Heir Coulisse and stylish cuts at Dee Yonder. I also like massages, from more intense sports massage to relaxing aromatherapy ones. Massage and wellness spa Natureland is a good bet for consistency and quality.

When I am not pampering myself, I am usually out with friends discovering new cafes. There are loads of unique gastronomic experiences in Dempsey. As a huge chocolate fan, I recommend Mr Bucket Chocolaterie, which offers a full bean-to-bar experience.

My favourite weekend dinner spot is Summer Hill at Claymore Connect. The food feeds and nourishes my soul, and I keep going back, not just for the duck-fat fried potato pave, but also for the ambience.

I also love discovering bunny-friendly pet cafes like The Urban Hideout or Cava where I can meet other bunny pawrents over a nice meal.