My perfect weekend with Stellaire founder Harmin Kaur

Who: Former Goldman Sachs banker Harmin Kaur, co-founder of new luxury lifestyle platform Stellaire, left a 15-year career in banking to pursue her passion. The Singaporean, who is in her 40s, aims to bring together a community of arts and culture enthusiasts on the platform, which had its soft launch in January. Stellaire held an immersive dining event at the Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in March and premiered its L’Art De Vivre Series in September with celebrated French chef Yannick Alleno. Ms Kaur, who is married to a surgeon, has two children – a boy, eight, and a girl, six.

“I start my day with a peaceful morning routine that includes a walk in nature, especially in a place as stunning as the Singapore Botanic Gardens. As nature has been linked to increased creativity, this natural setting has also been a wellspring of inspiration and fresh ideas.

On Saturdays, I relish exploring new cuisines and restaurants with friends, a passion that stems from my travels and interactions with some of the world’s most renowned restaurateurs and chefs.

Among my favourite spots is Claudine Restaurant in Harding Road. It has a convivial atmosphere, great cuisine and the best French music playlist. It also has, in my opinion, the best tableside service – steak flambes.

If it is a casual, relaxed atmosphere I’m after, Canchita, a Peruvian restaurant at Dempsey, is one of my go-to places.

To unwind, I often visit art galleries or attend live performances – I love jazz music, in particular. If I am lucky, I get to wind down with a glass of champagne or wine and a good book.

I spend a lot of time in Sentosa. You can usually find me in a spa in Capella Hotel or Sofitel Sentosa, or the Twelve Plus beach club at Palawan Beach. It is a spectacular three-storey terraced club with private plunge pools for each cabana.

Sundays are reserved for my kids and mostly activities at the beach, such as the new The Palawan @ Sentosa, a lifestyle and entertainment concept launched by the Shangri-La Group. It has everything for the kids, from a family beach club to mini golf.

I try to end my day with my husband and my children. No matter what type of day I have, having them in my arms is the most precious gift. It is a moment to pause and connect – an escape from the demands of the outside world.

I look forward to upcoming collaborations at Stellaire, where I bring together my love for art, cuisine and champagne to create extraordinary experiences. We have curated an event in November which will include an immersive sound and taste experience inspired by a mediaeval banquet.”