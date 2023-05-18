My Perfect Weekend with South Korean hairstylist Ted Kim

Who: Ted Kim, 42, is the founder and hairstylist behind hair salon Suchehwa by Ted. The South Korean has lived in Singapore for the past nine years with his wife, a fellow stylist at another salon, and their eight-year-old son.

After plying his trade with popular Korean hair salons here, he set up his own at 9 Penang Road at the end of 2022. Sought-after for his perms, he hopes to one day have more branches islandwide. As he works on weekends, his perfect day off is on Thursday.

“Weekends are my busiest working days, as our salon is usually packed with customers from 10am till late. But on my days off, I enjoy playing golf and basketball with a group of friends to relieve stress after a week of hard work.

I have a group of golf buddies and we usually play at the courses in Marina Bay, Tanah Merah or Sentosa. When we have more time, we enjoy driving across the Causeway to play, and end with a seafood dinner in Johor Bahru.

I have also recently started playing golf with a few of my customers.