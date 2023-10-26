My Perfect Weekend with Ryme Ramlan

Who: Working with clients such as celebrities, royalties and business executives to juggle their jet-setting itineraries keeps Mr Ryme Ramlan busy even on weekends. The 32-year-old is a private jets VIP manager at Air Charter Service, one of the world’s largest aircraft providers with 32 offices worldwide. From his base in Singapore, he assists with travel plans for holidays, business trips or even emergencies that require air ambulances. The Singaporean, who is single, is also a cancer survivor.

“My weekend kicks off with a burst of gratitude for a new day. Since (being diagnosed with) thyroid cancer at 17, I have learnt to treasure life a little more.

After taking my medicine – to prevent the risk of any thyroid-related cancer relapse – and freshening up, I make my bed and start my active routine.

I head out to Bukit Timah Hill for a run and hit the gym afterwards to not only discover new limits, but also relax my mind. My routine at the start of every day follows a motto: Every little win counts.

Spending quality time with the ones who matter is a big part of my weekends. Cafes with a cosy atmosphere become our meeting spots.

One of my favourites is Arteastiq Tea Lounge, either at Mandarin Gallery or Jewel Changi Airport. The tea and conversations create wonderful memories. I’m in love with the taste of Arteastiq’s Iced Lychee Tea and the way it is presented.

As the weekend winds down, I treat myself to a soothing massage at Natureland or Green Apple Spa. It’s a nice way to end things and get ready for the upcoming week.

On more relaxed days, you’ll find me at the Chix Hot Chicken restaurant in Jalan Pisang, catching up with friends over a delicious meal.

However, there are moments when I seek solitude. Taking long walks by the Singapore River is one of my favourite ways to reflect. The beauty of this city is a source of comfort and I feel lucky to call it home.”