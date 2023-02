Who: Designer Josephine Ho, 51, is the founder of Qiqing, a local brand that makes modern cheongsam for women. In love with the traditional garment, the self-taught tailor founded her label in 2017.

Fresh out of the Chinese New Year peak period, Ms Ho was recently invited to design and showcase a small collection of upcycled denim cheongsam at H&M’s flagship store in Grange Road, which has inspired her to explore creating one-of-a-kind, upcycled modern cheongsam.