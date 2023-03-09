My Perfect Weekend with beauty entrepreneur Lynn Tan Dharmawan

Who: Lynn Tan Dharmawan is the founder of The Powder Shampoo, a vegan powder-to-foam shampoo brand that champions a sustainable way to shower.

The 44-year-old Singaporean has been a distributor of botanical beauty brands since 2003. For The Powder Shampoo, she recently launched a foam wash version of her flagship product, both of which give up to 100 washes a bottle. All the products are made in Singapore.

She is married to entrepreneur turned business life coach and trainer Jody Dharmawan, and they have three children aged seven to 18.

“Fridays are date nights with my husband, when we dine out without the kids. We love to eat, so we will try out new cafes or restaurants and catch up with each other.

Recently, we went to Zen in Bukit Pasoh Road, Jinjo at Shaw Centre, and Cloudstreet and Kulto in Amoy Street. We are looking to try the new Burnt Ends in Dempsey and Restaurant Poise in Chinatown next.

I live by the Green Corridor and at 6.30am on Saturdays, I will go for long walks of around 20km by myself or with a close girlfriend.

I like to walk 10km to cafe-bakery Plain Vanilla in Neil Road and indulge in its scrambled eggs on sourdough with crushed avocado and a side of yellow frisee salad. I order a hot piccolo latte as well.

After the hearty breakfast, it is another 10km walk home. I am usually back by 10am to spend the day with my family.