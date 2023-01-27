Museum of Ice Cream can live on beyond Instagram, says co-founder Maryellis Bunn

SINGAPORE – Five years ago, Ms Maryellis Bunn was at the top of her game.
The co-founder of the whimsical Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) and its parent company Figure-8 was riding the fame of having built New York City’s most-talked-about attraction.
SINGAPORE – Five years ago, Ms Maryellis Bunn was at the top of her game.
The co-founder of the whimsical Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) and its parent company Figure-8 was riding the fame of having built New York City’s most-talked-about attraction.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.