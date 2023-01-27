Museum of Ice Cream can live on beyond Instagram, says co-founder Maryellis Bunn

Ms Maryellis Bunn, the 30-year-old American founder of global viral sensation Museum of Ice Cream, is back with battle scars and new experiences. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Amanda Chai
Updated
1 min ago
Published
3 hours ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Five years ago, Ms Maryellis Bunn was at the top of her game.

The co-founder of the whimsical Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) and its parent company Figure-8 was riding the fame of having built New York City’s most-talked-about attraction.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top