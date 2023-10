SINGAPORE – In June 2022, Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal won the French Open for the 14th time, defeating Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud in straight sets. He did it while wearing a Richard Mille watch – the RM27-04, which costs more than US$1 million (S$1.37 million).

It is not the first Richard Mille he has worn at the event. He first did it in 2010, wearing an RM 027. Weighing a mere 20g – including the strap – it cost about US$525,000 and was the lightest watch produced at the time.