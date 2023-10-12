Menswear trends: Tog out in grunge, statement tops

The going-out top has been mounting a comeback in womenswear for a while now and, this season, it is taking over menswear too.

The definition of a going-out top may seem vague, but it generally refers to anything sparkly, sheer, tight or sexy. In short, a statement top is anything but a basic tee.

Like many things in fashion now, its origins can be traced to the Y2K revival.

As its name suggests, the top should be the focus of the outfit. It was shown with cargo pants at Martine Rose, faded jeans at Gucci and sleek black pants at Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent and Celine.

Puffed up