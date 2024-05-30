Meet the winners of 2024 Cartier Women’s Initiative: Singapore doctor Lynne Lim and eco-warrior Marina Tran-Vu

SHENZHEN, China – Thirty-three female changemakers were celebrated at the 2024 Cartier Women’s Initiative (CWI) awards ceremony last week in Shenzhen. First-, second- and third-place awards were given out for nine region-specific categories and two thematic categories.

The Straits Times sits down with two fellows from South-east Asia to find out what inspired their enterprising journeys.

Dr Lynne Lim, NousQ

It was on a humanitarian mission in rural Cambodia that Singaporean ENT (ear, nose and throat) specialist Lynne Lim found her calling as a medtech entrepreneur.

White gun in hand, the first-prize winner of CWI’s Science & Technology Pioneer Award is the founder of start-up NousQ and the brains behind CLiKX – the world’s first handheld robotic device that allows doctors to insert ear tubes with the click of a button in a second.

It was 2009, and she had been carrying out consultations and neck tumour surgery for children in a village just outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Resources were scant, and she administered local anaesthetic injections for the surgery.

The next day, there were hundreds of kids who had trekked over mountains to seek treatment from her, the 55-year-old tells ST. “But all they had was this very simple condition called middle-ear infection, or glue ear.”

Glue ear occurs when fluid builds up behind the eardrum, in the middle ear space, which can lead to hearing loss and brain infections.