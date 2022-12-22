Meet the Singaporean models who are blazing a trail

“I have never particularly identified with being male or female. It is something that I have always known about myself from a really young age. I realised I was different only when I went to an all-boys’ school.

When I was starting to explore my identity in my teens, I held on to the mantra ‘No one can make you feel inferior without your consent’ – a little cliched, but the quote by the former first lady of the United States Eleanor Roosevelt reminded me that what determines my value is not my looks or my gender expression, but how I put myself out there and the things I accomplish.

I was also really into fashion so, when I was 15, I pestered my dad to get me a sewing machine. I made clothes and dresses out of newspapers and old towels, and modelled the outfits.

A close friend told me I had potential, so I joined a modelling competition when I turned 16. The competition was divided into two categories: male and female. I brought my sister’s heels along and told the judges, ‘I can do both men’s and women’s runway. I could walk twice.’ They were taken aback because it was not an option 10 years ago to walk as a genderless model. Still, I found it really fun, and I’ve been modelling ever since.

Today, I am proud to have worked with major publications such as Vogue, Female, Elle and Men’s Folio. I really like the recent editorials I have done, where I am modelling both menswear and womenswear in different publications.

There was a period of time when my parents did not understand, but things are better now. My mum comes to me for styling tips.

It is interesting to see how the industry has evolved. When I first started modelling, it was difficult to find an agency that wanted to represent me, much less brands that wanted to work with me. I recently made the shortlist to model for a high jewellery brand, when before, I would not have been considered.

Probably the toughest thing, and something I am still working on, is the battle I have with myself. I used to actively censor myself or miss opportunities because I would think, ‘I’m not gonna get that, I’m not X enough or Y enough.’

It is also easy to fall into that thinking again when you are met with constant rejection.

But with the support of the industry and my agency Misc Management, it has been heart-warming to discover how important it is to take the first step and truly champion yourself.”

Farhan Hanis, 23, student and freelance model