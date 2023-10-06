Meet the 10-year-old US fashion influencer who has over a million social media followers

PARIS - Taylen Biggs has close to 1.5 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, a wardrobe full of designer clothes and 15 fashion weeks under her belt – and she’s 10 years old.

The girl arrived at the recent Balmain show, one of the hottest tickets of Paris Fashion Week, in a luxurious white jacket-and-skirt combo by the French label, black boots and bag by Karl Lagerfeld and her favourite Vintage Frames shades.

The American influencer was followed, as always, by her cameraman. Also keeping a discreet distance was her “bodyguard”, as she calls him, who also happens to be her father.

“I love fashion and I love meeting new people and interviewing them and seeing what they have to say,” she said, before getting down to business with her microphone.

Taylen, who lives in Miami, United States, has interviewed the likes of American DJ-producer DJ Khaled, American singer Kali Uchis and American football star Patrick Mahomes, as well as a huge number of models, designers and fellow fashionistas.