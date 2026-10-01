Meet F1 drivers and celebrities at pop-ups this Grand Prix season

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Catch nine-time Grand Prix winner Charles Leclerc (left) at Ray-Ban’s Beyond The Track pop-up at Clarke Quay on Oct 7 from 5pm.

F1 drivers and Thai stars at Tommy Hilfiger x Cadillac Formula 1 pop-up at Paragon

Cadillac Formula 1 (F1) team drivers Sergio “Checo” Perez and Zhou Guanyu, as well as Thai stars Fourth Nattawat and Pond Naravit, will be gracing the Tommy Hilfiger x Cadillac Formula 1 pop-up at Paragon on Oct 8 from 1.30pm.

The pop-up centres on the brand’s Fanwear and Replica collections – done in collaboration with the Cadillac F1 team. The latest Fanwear range reimagines everyday basics for fans of the grid, pairing the Tommy Hilfiger flag with the team’s script logo across regatta jackets, heritage knits, hoodies, polos and T-shirts. The Cadillac shield is also woven throughout the collection.

The offerings include replica versions of team kits and co-branded styles, priced between $99 and $559.

Visitors can put their racing skills to the test across four interactive stations, including a race reflex game and an F1 simulator. Those who complete all four activities can redeem a Tommy Hilfiger X Cadillac F1 sticker set and stand a chance to win signed merchandise.

Completing the journey also unlocks a set of Tommy Hilfiger x Cadillac F1 patches, redeemable at Tommy Hilfiger’s Paragon store.

Tommy Hilfiger x Cadillac Formula 1 Fanwear collection fronted by F1 drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas. PHOTO: TOMMY HILFIGER

Shoppers who spend at least $300 with the purchase of at least one item from the F1 collaboration collection will receive a limited-edition Tommy Hilfiger x Cadillac F1 tumbler.

Info: From Oct 1 to 11 at the main atrium, L1 Paragon , 290 Orchard Road. Open from 10am to 10pm daily

Charles Leclerc at Ray-Ban pop-up at Clarke Quay

Ray-Ban holds a two-week Beyond The Track pop-up in collaboration with CQ @ Clarke Quay. PHOTO: RAY-BAN

Catch nine-time Grand Prix winner Charles Leclerc at eyewear brand Ray-Ban’s Beyond The Track pop-up at Clarke Quay on Oct 7 from 5pm. The F1 star will be addressing fans on stage.

His appearance is the climax of the two-week pop-up running from Oct 1 to 14, as part of the partnership between Ray-Ban and Scuderia Ferrari HP. The pop-up presents frames from the Scuderia Ferrari Collection, alongside interactive racing experiences.

The event-exclusive Flax Fiber limited-edition sunglasses ($1,292), crafted from the unlikely material of linen fibre, are the highlight.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Special Edition frames ($534) take inspiration from the city’s night race. It is made of black metal with dark grey polarised lenses, red rubber temple tips and a structured double bridge.

The event-exclusive Flax Fiber limited-edition sunglasses are the highlight of the Ray-Ban pop-up. PHOTO: RAY-BAN

The Scuderia Ferrari team’s 2023 F1 car will be on display, while two sports simulators will put visitors in the driver’s seat as they race around the Marina Bay Street Circuit. There will also be a reaction game and a pit stop challenge.

The fastest players will receive exclusive Scuderia Ferrari HP merchandise. Participants will also receive a voucher redeemable at the pop-up.

Ray-Ban Singapore Special Edition frames. PHOTO: RAY-BAN

Official Scuderia Ferrari HP merchandise and the Puma for Scuderia Ferrari Replica collection will be sold too.

Info: From Oct 1 to 14 at Fountain Square, CQ @ Clarke Quay, 3 River Valley Road. Open from 11am to 10pm daily, except 6pm to 9.30pm on Oct 1 and 2pm to 6.30pm on Oct 7.

Ferrari Lifestyle pop-up at Marina Bay Sands

Ferrari Lifestyle pop-up store arrives at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. PHOTO: FERRARI

Italian marque Ferrari has opened its first lifestyle pop-up boutique in Asia at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. Shoppers can snag Ferrari’s fashion, accessories and collectibles at the pop-up running till Oct 25, as part of the integrated luxury resort’s programme of Ferrari attractions under its three-year-old tie-up with Scuderia Ferrari HP.

The boutique expands the Ferrari universe beyond the road. The Maranello clutch, for instance, is a minaudiere shaped like a Ferrari car. Another design elevates the toolboxes used by Maranello mechanics into a quirky handbag while, the bowling bag-esque La Ferrari Dino Bag recalls the rounded curves of the Dino car designed by Enzo Ferrari in the 1960s. Prices are on request.

Ready-to-wear pieces for men and women (from $200) are designed by creative director Rocco Iannone, who had credits at Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana and Pal Zileri. Automotive references include the slick Ferrari red colour, lots of leather – like the upholstery in the cars – and the Officina print for women, stamped with sketches of tools in the Ferrari workshop.

F1 driver Charles Leclerc's race suit hangs in the Ferrari Lifestyle pop-up at Marina Bay Sands. PHOTO: FERRARI

For motorheads, there are niche parts taken from F1 cars, like a $1,250 valve, presented as design pieces. Other collectibles include F1 driver Charles Leclerc’s suit from 2020, a Ferrari engine (recently sold) and two framed car hoods bearing blueprint design markings by chief design officer Flavio Manzoni (prices on request).

Info: Ferrari Lifestyle Store, B1-128 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue. Open from 10.30am to 10pm from Sundays to Thursdays and from 10.30am to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays

Adidas and Breitling F1-themed pop-ups at Raffles City

The adidas x Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Vanda Bloom collection. PHOTO: ADIDAS

Two F1-themed pop-ups are up and running at Raffles City.

At the adidas x Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team event, shop the sportswear giant’s Singapore-inspired Vanda Bloom collaboration collection, which is mostly purple like the national flower (from $35 to $169).

The 2026 Vanda Bloom Authentic Driver Tee ($169) is made of a fast-drying fabric embossed with the orchid bloom. Perforations on the back aid ventilation and two-needle stitching at the armholes ensures durability.

The event also features a Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team show car and racing simulators.

Breitling gets in on F1 hype with Raffles City pop-up. PHOTO: BREITLING

At Swiss watchmaker Breitling’s pop-up, check out a showcase of F1 helmets and the limited-edition Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team watch, alongside a racing simulator and reaction challenge. Visitors can also take part in a combined-score challenge for the chance to win Breitling x Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team merchandise.

Organisers have teased an F1 driver meet-and-greet, though specifics have yet to be announced.

Info: Till Oct 12 at Raffles City, 252 North Bridge Road, at Level 1 Art Square and Stamford Square for Adidas and outside Breitling (01-35) from Oct 3 to 12 for Breitling

ic! berlin launches race-ready frames

F1 drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto rock the Ryan and Gabriel Racing Edition frames for ic! berlin. PHOTO: IC! BERLIN

German eyewear brand ic! berlin is launching two frames in Singapore on Oct 20 as part of its first campaign with the Audi Revolut F1 team, starring drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.

The brand, known for its screwless, lightweight stainless-steel frames, is the first official eyewear partner of the team.

Two classic frames from ic! berlin’s range are reinvigorated with F1 details and come in special packaging referencing Grand Prix host cities Monza, Austin, Singapore and Las Vegas.

The Ryan shades ($650) feature dark grey polarised lenses and red temple tips in a nod to the racetrack, while the Gabriel sunglasses ($860) have a sky grey acetate front and the same red temple tips.

Info: Available from Oct 20 at W Optics, Suntec City (Myopia Centre), 01-400, 3 Temasek Boulevard