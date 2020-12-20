Who would have thought Singaporeans would spend most of 2020 with their faces concealed from one another?

With masks made mandatory to restrict the spread of droplets, face coverings have become this year's unexpected top accessory. The options on the market - both disposable and reusable - are staggering.

Most have been relying on the free reusable face masks from the Temasek Foundation, which have improved in make with each round of distribution. In the third and most recent distribution exercise, each kit contained two black reusable masks - touted as "breathable antimicrobial 3D masks" - available in sizes and three reusable filters.

Masking up in the new normal also had its spillover effects on the retail industry. Fashion designers, retail brands and independent tailors alike fell into a mask-making frenzy, sewing cup-shaped creations in various fabrics to cater to consumer demand and whimsy.

Everyone from Uniqlo to Louis Vuitton now retails face masks. Sports brands, too, jumped on the bandwagon, with Asics and Under Armour creating sports masks that promise a comfortable, safe experience exercising with a mask on.

In the beauty space, skincare and cosmetic companies pivoted to address new skin concerns (read: "maskne", or mask-induced acne) and focused more on make-up above the mouth.

One company - Dr TWL Biomaterials run by local dermatologist Dr Teo Wan Lin - fashioned its own masks in a patented, antimicrobial fabric said to actively prevent maskne and photo ageing, or premature skin ageing caused by prolonged sun exposure.

Inconvenient as it may be, masking up has encouraged innovation and led to an entirely new market of mask paraphernalia.

Enter mask chains and lanyards to help you go hands-free when dining out; headbands with buttons for attaching ear loops; and mask pouches and storage cases to keep your mask clean.

Masks themselves got more creative. There were the kooky creations, like masks with discreet holes to slip in a bubble tea straw.

More were useful, created to address needs from specific communities: mask extenders for those wearing hijabs; and face masks with plastic see-through panels at the mouth, to aid lip-reading for the deaf.

Feeling breathless yet? Brace yourself - masks are not going anywhere, and new creations are sure to keep coming even in the new year.