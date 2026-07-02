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MASA showcases Indonesia’s creative scene with Takashimaya fair and Gardens by the Bay exhibition

MASA has brought over 80 Indonesia brands and creators to Singapore.

SINGAPORE – A cross-section of Indonesia’s contemporary creative scene has arrived in Singapore.

MASA Singapore 2026 is a month-long event split into two parts – a weekend fair at Takashimaya Shopping Centre and an exhibition of installations at the Flower Dome in Gardens by the Bay. This is the inaugural edition of MASA, which is the Indonesian word for a period of time or era.

The fair runs from July 2 to 5 in the basement of the Orchard Road mall. Shoppers can browse the work of more than 80 Indonesian brands and creators, spanning fashion, home, design, art and food.

It is split into 11 zones, including areas for fragrance, jewellery, furniture, art, apparel, food, coffee and jamu.

The multidisciplinary curation mixes heritage and trendy offerings. Cult Bali-based streetwear brand Future Loundry is present, as is hip activewear by Callie, but so is non-profit Cita Tenun’s range of traditional handwoven textiles.

One of Cita Tenun’s fabrics bears a horse motif from Sumba – an island two hours off Bali – once worn only by royals; the piece took a year to make.

Other surprises include Jamu cafe Acaraki’s modernised take on the traditional herbal drink, brewed with techniques from speciality coffee- and tea-making, and sculptures by the Museum of Toys inspired by stories from the Bible.

A centrepiece in the space remixes the split gateway of Indonesian temples into a single display unit. A zines exhibit rebuts stereotypes about Indonesia and there is a reading corner by cryptocurrency bourse CFX.

Prices at the fair range from $15 for a keychain to four figures for artworks .

Shoppers at MASA on July 2 browse the apparel section. PHOTO: MASA

“MASA is a reflection of Indonesia today. We want to present Indonesia not merely as a destination or a collection of cultural symbols, but as a living ecosystem of creators, thinkers, makers and communities shaping the future together,” says MASA executive director Heliandi Fajar Saputra.

The event took a year to plan and cost some $2 million to produce, says Saputra, who hopes to take it to more countries in South-east Asia.

The second leg of MASA, an exhibition at Gardens by the Bay, runs from July 4 to Aug 10. Titled Orchid Extravaganza, it features more than 30 large-scale installations made by Indonesian artists set among the local flowers.

They represent eight Indonesian geographical regions – Sumatra, Jakarta, Central Java, Lampung, Bali, East Nusa Tenggara, Papua and Kalimantan.

Tiger sculpture at MASA’s Gardens by the Bay exhibit in the Flower Dome. PHOTO: MASA

Giant animal sculptures woven from dry leaves are highlights. There is a 3m-long Sumatran tiger, a 5m-long Komodo dragon, representing East Nusa Tenggara, a Balinese naga, and more. Ten artists from Bali were flown to Singapore to make the sculptures on display at the Flower Dome, which requires a ticket for entry.

Ahead of the opening, Indonesia’s Minister of Creative Economy Irene Umar visited the Flower Dome to review final preparations.

She says: “Our collaboration with Gardens by the Bay reflects how Indonesia and Singapore can celebrate culture and creativity together and how art is a universal language that brings people as one.”

Beyond the fair and exhibition, MASA Singapore 2026 will also host a series of cultural programmess.

MASA Sound, a free concert at Glass Dome on July 12 at 6pm, will feature Indonesian and regional musicians Lullaboy, Marbles, Future Loundry, Pengayoman, Alan dan Presiden Tidore and Matter Mos.

On the art front, exhibitions by painter Iwan Effendi and photographer Iswanto Surjanto will take place on July 4 at Mizuma Art Gallery, along with a book signing by Dr Melani Setiawan, one of Indonesia’s leading art collectors. A solo exhibition by contemporary visual artist Uji Hahan will be held on July 9 at Gajah Gallery. The exhibitions are free and open to the public.

Traditional ceremonial umbrellas, called Balinese Tedung, in the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay. PHOTO: MASA

In a press statement, the organiser said: “As Indonesia’s creative industries gain increasing international recognition, MASA serves as a platform for cultural exchange, regional collaboration and global visibility, strengthening connections between Indonesia and Singapore while introducing new voices from South-east Asia’s largest creative economy.”

The event is supported by Indonesian conglomerate Astra and partners across public and private institutions, including Indonesia’s Ministry of Creative Economy and Ministry of Law.

For details on the events, visit https://wearemasa.com/