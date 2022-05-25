Managing your 'maskne': Treatments for acne and facial scars

Dealing with acne scars

If you are prone to acne outbreaks, you might experience one of these three facial scars at some point. Atrophic scars are depressed marks on the skin. Hypertrophic scars are bumps that protrude from the skin and pigment scars are blemishes, and red or brown spots.

“Early intervention, over-the-counter topical medication or professional treatment by aesthetic clinics is recommended for nipping the problem in the bud and preventing more scars from forming or existing scars from becoming worse,” says Dr Ee.

You can manage your acne scars with the following treatments:

Pulsed dye laser treatments: A V-beam laser delivers intense but gentle long pulses of light energy coloured by a special dye to treat skin pigmentation. The gentle heating and uniform coagulation of the targeted area encourages the absorption of the treated blood vessels via the body’s natural healing process.

Nd:YAG laser treatments: Both the Q-switch and PICO Laser treatments use high-energy laser pulses which can help break down excess pigment particles in the skin. The broken-down particles are then removed from the skin through bodily processes.

Ablative laser treatments: The Edge Fractional CO2 Laser heats up the skin’s dermis with a laser beam. This can kick-start the body’s natural repair system and collagen regeneration, which can help tighten the skin and the appearance of acne scars.

Microneedling: The Secret RF and Infini acne treatments are non-surgical treatments that use micro-needles to penetrate and precisely deliver fractional RF deep into the tissues to help stimulate collagen production and restructure the surrounding skin.

While professional treatments are helpful in managing your acne and scars, Dr Ee says that a preventative approach can also work. Facial cleansing treatments can help keep your face clean.

Ultimately, when it comes to managing acne and finding ways to reduce facial scars, Dr Ee recommends seeking a professional consultation with a doctor first before embarking on any aesthetic treatments.

