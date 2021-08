Mother knows best - and so beauty entrepreneur Ashley Yong roped hers in to start her beauty brand. The 29-year-old founder of vegan skincare label Two Halves (twohalves-skincare.com) says growing up with a mother in the beauty industry nurtured her own love of skincare and cosmetics.

Mrs Jo Yong, 60, was formerly a brand manager for Estee Lauder and Tom Ford Beauty at Estee Lauder Companies and had worked in the beauty industry for more than 25 years.