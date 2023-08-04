Brilliant and desirable: Why you’d want to propose with this diamond engagement ring

There is no wonder why, among the many jewellery houses out there, one name continues to stand out when one is shopping for a ring for that memorable moment when one proposes.

Instantly identifiable by its iconic robin egg blue packaging, Tiffany & Co is not only an international brand known for its stylish jewellery. It symbolises love, beauty and a dream – a name many have grown to desire.

Over the years, Tiffany engagement rings have remained sought after by many, especially as its diamonds are renowned for its quality and craftsmanship.