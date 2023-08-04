Brilliant and desirable: Why you’d want to propose with this diamond engagement ring

There is no wonder why, among the many jewellery houses out there, one name continues to stand out when one is shopping for a ring for that memorable moment when one proposes.
Instantly identifiable by its iconic robin egg blue packaging, Tiffany & Co is not only an international brand known for its stylish jewellery. It symbolises love, beauty and a dream – a name many have grown to desire.
Over the years, Tiffany engagement rings have remained sought after by many, especially as its diamonds are renowned for its quality and craftsmanship.
Superlative shine
All Tiffany round brilliant diamonds used on its engagement rings are rated triple excellent – the highest cut grade known in the industry, indicating that the diamond has scored an excellent rating in the precision of cut, facet symmetry and polish.
Among the 4Cs of a diamond, cut is the only human-controlled factor and the key quality that directly impacts a diamond’s sparkle. It is also what many diamond specialists regard as the most important C of the four. A poorly cut diamond will appear dull even with a high colour and clarity grade.
Simply put, the gemstone has been cut to exacting proportions that maximise brilliance. It is this high-grade cut that separates Tiffany diamonds from others – a difference that is visible at a single glance.
Regular diamonds are sometimes cut too deep or shallow, allowing light to escape through the sides and bottom of the gem.
Cutting and polishing a diamond is a demanding craft and is an art honed by the jeweller’s nearly 1,500 in-house artisans.
A Tiffany diamond is examined as many as 1,690 times, as it goes from a rough stone to beautifully cut and polished gem. In fact, the diamonds are also cut with optimal beauty as the aim, going so far as to sacrifice carat weight for superb sparkle.
Built on quality and transparency
When you own a Tiffany diamond, you have in your hand one of the world’s best diamonds. The jeweller’s standards are so high that only 0.04 per cent of the world’s gem-grade diamonds are accepted and turned into jewellery.
A good portion of these end up on Tiffany’s engagement rings, while the rest may be set in its other types of jewellery.
In a time when the focus has moved on to ethics and sustainability in the diamond industry, Tiffany plays a leading role by setting unprecedented standards in these aspects.
The brand directly acquires its diamonds from trusted sources and is, in fact, the first luxury jeweller in the world to be able to provide complete details on where its newly sourced, individually registered diamonds are from and crafted.
Rough diamonds are acquired either directly from a known mine or from a supplier with a limited number of known mines, while select polished diamonds are procured from trusted suppliers who comply with Tiffany’s traceability, quality, social and environmental standards.
These stones are then screened for quality, following which, accepted ones are sent to the jeweller’s workshop in Antwerp, Belgium, where the headquarters of Tiffany’s diamond operations is based. Here, their origins are recorded and they are sorted for size, colour, clarity and fluorescence.
They are then sent to various workshops, where the brand’s artisans work on crafting them to yield a triple excellent cut.
The next step of grading oversight and quality validation in the diamond production process takes place at Tiffany’s workshop in New York. Diamond inspection also takes place at its network of Tiffany Gemological Laboratories.
After passing all checks, the diamonds are then set at the US workshops and are ready to be admired and placed into the famous Tiffany blue box.
An inimitable design style
While the Tiffany Setting is arguably the most popular among the jeweller’s line of engagement rings, there are other choices that are equally timeless and have found favour with women of different style personalities.
The Tiffany True ring has a modern appeal with its mixed-cut square diamond and T-shaped details worked subtly into the setting, design elements that add a stronger contemporary touch to the aesthetics.
Brides, who prefer a classic ring with a little twist, will appreciate the Tiffany Harmony and and Tiffany Novo styles, which feature tapered details and pavé diamonds, respectively, on the shank.
Those who want a statement on their finger will find their dream ring among the Tiffany Soleste designs, which each has its central diamond further accentuated by a “halo” of brilliant diamonds.
With these beautiful designs set with stunning diamonds, getting her to say yes probably just got a whole lot more memorable.
To know more about Tiffany & Co engagement diamond rings, book an appointment with a Diamond Expert here.