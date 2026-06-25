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SINGAPORE – The status suitcase has received a metallic upgrade. French luxury brand and go-to for monogrammed travel bags Louis Vuitton put out its first aluminium suitcase in mid-June, under its Horizon luggage line.

The concisely named Horizon Aluminum ($7,200) is designed by Marc Newson, the influential – and awesomely prolific – industrial designer who has conceived of everything from the Apple Watch and Ferrari’s first electric car unveiled in May to samurai swords and reclining plane seats.

This is his fourth Horizon suitcase for the fashion house, marking 10 years since the pair collaborated on the 2016 launch of the range, first released in monogram canvas.

The latest case is uniquely within his element. Aluminium features heavily in Newson’s catalogue, most famously in the Lockheed Lounge chair, the otherworldly-looking chaise that made his name in the 1980s.

Fluid, futuristic and a precursor of the design art vogue, it holds the record for the most valuable work sold at auction by a living designer, going for US$3.5 million in 2015.

Speaking to The Straits Times over e-mail, the 62-year-old Australian said: “There was no other choice but aluminium for this (suitcase): lightweight, corrosion resistant, durable and strong – it possesses the essential chemical and technical qualities of a modern material, alongside an aesthetic sensibility.”

Horizon 55 Aluminum suitcase ($7,200); on the go with the Horizon Aluminum. PHOTOS: LOUIS VUITTON

The material is also a lesser-known callback to the house’s history , when, at the end of the 19th century, Louis Vuitton designed aluminium trunks for explorers.

A matching Horizon Aluminum Vanity Case ($5,200) that shares the engineering has also been released.

Designing fluidity

The final product is proudly non-standard – shaped by strong design imperatives.

For one thing, Newson wanted a flat bottom on the inside of the suitcase, for “the presentation of entirely usable, practical space” – a hallmark of the Horizon range.

“I had a strong desire to get rid of the infuriating ‘tombstones’ (the imposition of the channels) that exist on the interior of most similar products,” he said, referring to the pesky ridges that create an uneven surface on the base of the main packing compartment, caused by the handle’s supporting canes.

To achieve this, the valise’s trolley system has been built on the outside of the case and the interior lining thermoformed. This was the biggest challenge of the design process, added Newson.

Additionally, the surface of the shell is patterned not with the grooves usually found on metal suitcases, but Louis Vuitton’s embossed monogram. This was essentially a branding exercise but, by chance, the team realised the process could enhance the structural rigidity of the hull.

The making of the Horizon Aluminum. PHOTOS: LOUIS VUITTON

The discovery would not have been possible had they not been working so intently on this aspect, said Newson.

“In fact, introducing areas of undulation, provided by the monogram, served to minimise deformation and warping. The monogram therefore increased surface complexity through the introduction of undulation, variation and innate strength in the material.”

“To arrive at a perfect final form, one is required to begin with an imperfect shape. I appreciate this sounds somewhat counter-intuitive, but that’s the contradiction of the process, a sort-of reverse engineering, if you like,” he added.

Newson’s characteristic minimalism also meant rivets and hinges had to go. These mechanical joints would have interrupted the case’s smooth, running lines – a hallmark of the designer’s sensuously organic objects.

K-pop idol Felix carrying the Horizon 55 Aluminum. PHOTO: LOUIS VUITTON

Traditional rivets have thus been replaced by a single-piece wafer-thin frame system attached to the shell, the first of its kind in luggage design. External hinges have also been swopped out for concealed inner ones, similar to watch mechanisms.

Technical features considered, he described the hinges as a “true aerospace piece of engineering” .

Best in class

Unsurprisingly, the product has drawn comparisons to other high-end aluminium makes by German brand Rimowa, also under the LVMH group.

A Rimowa carry-on of the same size is about a third of the Horizon Aluminum’s $7,200 price tag.

Asked about the competition and what sets the Horizon Aluminium apart, Newson said: “I believe it’s simply the most refined and advanced technically in terms of weight to interior volume and unrivalled (packing) capacity in comparison to other products on the market.”

As for the cost, it is ultimately a reflection of the quality and value of the product, he added .

The Horizon Aluminum and Horizon Aluminum Vanity Case designed by Marc Newson. PHOTO: LOUIS VUITTON

Newson has spoken about his commercial work being pricey before.

Aside from his decade-long Horizon partnership with Louis Vuitton and his recent Ferrari project, he also once designed a US$610 million yacht for Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich .

In March 2026, he told architecture, interiors and design magazine Dezeen that expensive though luxury may be, its value lies in its durability.

Echoing this sentiment to ST, he said: “Drawing on the history of skilled craftsmanship engrained at Louis Vuitton – highly considered design meeting the evolving demands of the traveller – (this suitcase) is another story of longevity, the antithesis of disposability.

“This collaboration is a wonderful opportunity to, once again, celebrate a product which is built to be repaired, built to last a lifetime.”

The packing compartment of the Horizon Aluminum is perfectly flat. PHOTO: LOUIS VUITTON

Newson is not worried about the precious bag being put through some rough and tumble in the hold. It is cabin-size and has a strong outer shell, but is ultimately a functional product that is “built to live, to be used, to accompany, accommodate and support one’s journey”, he said.

As for what will be in his bag, he said: “My sketchbook, pen and glasses: the essential tools of my trade.

“I like to think ideas travel as well.”

Info: The Horizon 55 Aluminum ($7,200) and Horizon Aluminum Vanity Case ($5,200) are available in Beige VNN and Black at sg.louisvuitton.com