Look ahead to 2024: Refillable beauty – groundbreaking or greenwashing? New dilemmas as green packaging takes off

SINGAPORE – It has been a year rife with packaging innovations in the beauty industry.

Brands and manufacturers are answering the call of consumers seeking more sustainable packaging options for their purchases.

Refillable products in particular, an emerging trend at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, have now permeated the mainstream and are set to become not just a norm, but also an expectation.

American market research firm The NPD Group reported that in 2022, sales of make-up refills soared by 364 per cent.

In its 2023 Sustainable Beauty report, consumer intelligence company Nielsen IQ found that compostable and plastic-free products are driving dollar growth, while searches for refillable packaging have spiked.

The firm also reported that, in packaging, the beauty industry experienced a 64 per cent increase in searches for refillable options, impacting sectors such as colour cosmetics, deodorant and skincare.

To meet growing demand, a slew of exciting new refillable beauty products across all categories have hit the market in the past year alone. Brands embracing the trend include Cle de Peau (eyeshadow quads), Shiseido (essence), Dior Beauty (anti-ageing serum) and the fragrance lines from fashion houses Chloe, Prada and Burberry.