Local brands welcome return of shopping event Boutique Fairs

SINGAPORE - After a two-year hiatus, biannual shopping event Boutique Fairs has returned to the F1 Pit Building.

Taking place from April 22 to 24, the fair brings together more than 160 independent, Singapore-based brands spanning the categories of women's and men's fashion, beauty, accessories, furniture and home decor, toys, food and more.

At the media preview on April 21, there was a palpable sense of excitement as visitors flitted from room to room.

Local brands participating this year are unanimously thrilled about its return.

Ms Toh Ziling, chief operating officer of local skincare brand Re:erth, has missed the event greatly, mostly for its community spirit. This will be her fourth time at Boutique Fairs.

"The best thing about it is simply the infectious energy all around, when customers come to revisit favourite brands and discover new ones to love.

"All the brands put in so much effort to create that actual boutique experience in a temporary space - it's an absolute visual treat that no website design, e-mails or pop-up banners can ever replace," she says.

Home-grown perfumery The Lab Fragrances founder Taylan Torin says the two years without Boutique Fairs was "a very big loss of sales" for his brand, which can be found at multi-label store Design Orchard. It is the Turkish perfumer's fourth time participating at the fair since launching in 2017.

"The loss of Boutique Fairs was a hit for boutique brands like ourselves, because it's a perfect location where the customers trust that the curation is top-notch. And that attracts a very high-quality customer base; the right audience. The sales are phenomenal for us," he adds.

Founded in 2002 by expatriate entrepreneur Charlotte Cain, Boutique Fairs began as a small affair with just 17 expatriate-owned brands. It grew year on year, attracting more local designers and attention, and moving from Fort Canning Centre to its current trademark location at the F1 Pit Building.

It became a beloved calendar highlight for many shoppers and brand owners alike. Numerous small businesses used it as a platform to launch and reach new customers.

Its last in-person event, in November 2019, was its biggest, with more than 300 brands participating.

Print studio Minor Miracles, launched in October 2019, had been all set up for its debut at the March 2020 edition when Covid-19 hit.

Founder and designer Dawn Bey recalls: "We'd bought the set-up, got geared up for it, and then it got postponed, then cancelled."