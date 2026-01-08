Lingerie label Perk by Kate and art label Studio Qiling launch peachy CNY collection

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Perk by Kate and Studio Qiling launch festive collection

There is no escaping the Chinese New Year collections that have begun flooding in.

Kicking things off is home-grown lingerie label Perk by Kate (PBK) and art label Studio Qiling, back in partnership for a second year running. The collaborative print for 2026 transforms peaches and fans into wearable art across printed bras, bra tops, scarves and kimonos.

The motif is built upon four festive symbols. Most prominently featured is the peach, an emblem of sweetness and longevity that also cheekily mirrors the natural fullness of the feminine body celebrated in PBK silhouettes.

Perk by Kate x Studio Qiling Wine Peaches Mia Set & Scarf. PHOTO: PERK BY KATE

Gold ingots, reimagined as seeds, symbolise abundance and prosperity. Leaves, woven through the print, symbolise renewal, vitality and a life that blooms continuously. And fans, traditionally linked with grace and nobility, represent elegance and good fortune.

The print comes in two colourways – Pink Peaches and Wine Peaches – found on the Mia Lucky Girl Padded Bralette ($69), Padded Crop Top ($89) and Cheeky ($39).

Also featured in the collection is PBK’s first custom-embroidered lace. Named Lucky Girl Lace, this bespoke embroidery has delicately stitched the four symbols into fine lace, and appear s on t he Soft Bra ($89), Unwire Bra ($109) and Bikini ($49).

Perk by Kate x Studio Qiling Lucky Girl Lace. PHOTO: PERK BY KATE

With every purchase of $88, receive a complimentary set of limited-edition red packets ($29 for eight).

Info: Available from Jan 11 at perkbykate.com ; Perk by Ka te, 02-02, 134A Telok Ayer Street; and Studio Qilin g, Level 2, 29A South Bridge Road (appointment required)

Glow Recipe expands blush and balm range

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush and Glass Balm’s new shades. PHOTO: GLOW RECIPE

Start the year with some fresh colour on your cheeks and lips.

Expanding its category of skin-first colour products, skincare brand Glow Recipe has launched new shades of its Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush ($40) and Glass Balm lip treatment ($34).

The blush, a tinted cheek serum containing niacinamide, centella asiatica and hyaluronic acid, now comes in Cherry Flush, a sheer cherry red that gives a natural, pinched glow; and Dragon Fruit Flush, a sheer bright pink inspired by the fruit.

Glow Recipe Cherry Flush. PHOTO: GLOW RECIPE

The Glass Balm gets two new shades inspired by the Korean bingsu dessert. Coat your lips with Coconut Bingsoo, a sheer cool brown, or Dragon Fruit Bingsoo, in the same juicy bright pink as the blush. Both leave a glassy finish while nourishing lips with lasting hydration powered by glycerin and antioxidant-rich fruit extracts.

Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg

Jisoo-approved lip oils and perfumes from Dior Beauty

Jisoo for Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil and Perfumes. PHOTO: DIOR BEAUTY

Luxury brand Dior’s first beauty launch of the year is almost too sweet to eat. Under its Dior Addict line are all-new perfumes ($120 for 30ml, $169 for 50ml) inspired by and shaped in the same style as the brand’s beloved Lip Glow Oils ($63).

Peter Philips, creative and image director for Dior Makeup, and Francis Kurkdjian, perfume creation director for Dior, came together to create a coordinated collection of bright, luminous lips and irresistible perfumes.

A first for the brand, the Dior Addict Perfume comes in three scents: Peachy Glow, Rosy Glow and Purple Glow, composed with a gourmand yet youthful dimension and “that touch of French je ne sais quoi characterised by irreverence crossed with carefree, sensual youth”, said Kurkdjian in a press statement.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil and Perfumes. PHOTO: DIOR BEAUTY

The Lip Glow Oil, with its pH-activated colour-changing technology, has also been given an upgrade – with cherry oil said to help lips stay hydrated for 24 hours. There are two fresh finishes, Sparkly and Glaze, and a total of 16 shades.

Brand ambassador and K-pop star Jisoo – one of three faces of the Dior Addict fragrances, alongside actress Anya Taylor-Joy and singer Willow Smith – posted pictures with the collection in end-December when the campaign wa s a nnounced.

Info: Available at Dior Beauty boutiques and counters, and dior.com/en_sg

Sekkisei Blue pampers the body with Aromatic Care range

Sekkisei Blue Aromatic Body Care. PHOTO: SEKKISEI

Japanese beauty brand Sekkisei, better known for its skincare, is extending TLC to your body.

From its secondary line Sekkisei Blue, which has a more holistic approach to personal care, comes a lifestyle body care series designed to pamper the skin, body and mind.

Harnessing the soothing benefits of aromatherapy, the Aromatic Care range features a warm spicy, herbal and woody fragrance intended to awaken the senses, and uplift and calm the frazzled mind.

Sekkisei Blue Deep Breath Meditation Aromatic Mist. PHOTO: SEKKISEI

The collection comprises the Deep Breath Meditation Aromatic Mist ($50), an alcohol-free mist for hair, body, and space; Purifying Aromatic Hand Wash ($38); Firming Aromatic Body Oil ($60); and Softening Aromatic Hand & Body Milk ($50), a lightweight milk said to restore softness to the skin.

Info: Available at all Kose counters, Lazada and Shopee