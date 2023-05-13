Life-threatening ectopic pregnancy a ‘wake-up call’ for Love, Bonito’s Rachel Lim to reprioritise health over work

SINGAPORE – Fashion maven Rachel Lim has a second bundle of joy on the way.
Just past her first trimester, the co-founder of home-grown fashion brand Love, Bonito is ever so slightly showing in a billowing striped shirt.
SINGAPORE – Fashion maven Rachel Lim has a second bundle of joy on the way.
Just past her first trimester, the co-founder of home-grown fashion brand Love, Bonito is ever so slightly showing in a billowing striped shirt.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.