Lady Boss: Love, Bonito co-founder Velda Tan doesn't want you to think she's perfect

Ms Velda Tan is the co-founder of Love, Bonito and founder of Collate The Label and Our Second Nature. PHOTO: COURTESY OF VELDA TAN
Updated
Published
59 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - It has been five years since Ms Velda Tan took an interview.

Sitting down with The Straits Times at PS. Cafe, the entrepreneur is calm, composed and the picture of elegance - exactly like her Instagram persona.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top