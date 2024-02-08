Know your ABCs for skin

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The January 2024 issue is out on newsstands now.

SINGAPORE – When it comes to good health, popping little vitamin pills is par for the course. But these essential nutrients are also found in just about every skincare product.

While vitamins are no magic bullet to fix all your skincare concerns, knowing what goes into your skincare cocktail is critical to achieve that healthy, glowing skin.

Just read the label on your favourite cream a little closer and look out for these beauty buzzwords.

Vitamin A: The age-defying powerhouse

Vitamin A, known in the skincare world as retinoids, is a cornerstone element for anti-ageing products.