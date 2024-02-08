Know your ABCs for skin

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The January 2024 issue is out on newsstands now.
SINGAPORE – When it comes to good health, popping little vitamin pills is par for the course. But these essential nutrients are also found in just about every skincare product.
While vitamins are no magic bullet to fix all your skincare concerns, knowing what goes into your skincare cocktail is critical to achieve that healthy, glowing skin.
Just read the label on your favourite cream a little closer and look out for these beauty buzzwords.
Vitamin A: The age-defying powerhouse
Vitamin A, known in the skincare world as retinoids, is a cornerstone element for anti-ageing products.
Its efficacy lies in its ability to stimulate collagen production, which is crucial for maintaining skin elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
On top of that, vitamin A also promotes faster cell turnover, helping to shed dead skin cells and reveal a more even, radiant complexion beneath.
This makes the use of retinol particularly effective against signs of ageing. It is also great for improving overall skin texture and reducing the appearance of scars and hyperpigmentation.
However, the potency of vitamin A means it should be used with care. Initial use can sometimes lead to dryness, peeling or redness as the skin adjusts.
Start with lower concentrations and gradually increase the usage as your skin builds tolerance.
Also, vitamin A increases the skin’s susceptibility to ultraviolet (UV) rays, so diligent application of a high SPF sunscreen is essential when using these products.
Vitamin B3: The multi-faceted protector
Vitamin B3, sometimes listed as niacinamide, is a versatile and gentle ingredient suitable for a wide range of skin types and concerns.
It is known for its ability to strengthen the skin’s barrier, enhancing its ability to retain moisture and defend against environmental stressors. This makes it particularly beneficial for individuals with dry or sensitive skin, as it can help to reduce transepidermal water loss and improve skin hydration.
Additionally, niacinamide is effective in managing acne, reducing inflammation and calming redness, making it an essential ingredient for those with acne-prone or reactive skin.
Beyond its hydrating and soothing properties, niacinamide also helps regulate oil production, reduce the appearance of pores and improve skin tone marred by hyperpigmentation and sun damage.
It is well-tolerated even by those with sensitive skin, but as with any active ingredient, starting with a lower concentration and gradually increasing the application can minimise potential irritation.
The stability and effectiveness of niacinamide in skincare formulations make it a reliable and beneficial component of any skincare routine.
Vitamin C: The brightening antioxidant
Vitamin C, a potent antioxidant, is celebrated for its skin brightening and anti-ageing properties. It is instrumental in collagen synthesis, aiding in skin firmness and resilience.
It is also effective in mitigating the visible effects of sun damage and hyperpigmentation, contributing to a more even and radiant skin tone.
Additionally, its antioxidant properties protect against oxidative stress caused by environmental factors such as pollution and UV radiation, which can lead to premature skin ageing.
However, vitamin C’s efficacy is highly dependent on its formulation. It is a notoriously unstable ingredient, prone to degradation in the presence of light and air.
Therefore, proper packaging, typically in dark or opaque bottles, is crucial to maintain its potency. Store it in a cool, dark place to extend its shelf life.
As vitamin C can increase the skin’s photosensitivity, complement its use with a broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect the skin from potential UV damage.
Vitamin E: The nurturing moisturiser
Vitamin E is known for its moisturising and healing properties, making it an excellent ingredient for dry, irritated or damaged skin.
It is a natural antioxidant, which helps protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals and environmental stressors.
This makes it particularly beneficial in healing and soothing formulations, often found in products designed to calm inflammation and repair skin barrier.
Vitamin E’s moisturising properties are beneficial for those with dry skin, as it helps to lock in moisture and restore the skin’s natural oil balance.
It is often used in combination with vitamin C in skincare products, as the two vitamins work synergistically to enhance each other’s antioxidant effects.
Regular use of vitamin E-enriched products can significantly improve skin hydration, texture and overall health.
Balancing act
While vitamins A, B3, C and E are each beneficial for skincare, it is prudent to approach their combination with care.
Certain pairings, such as vitamins A and C, may increase the likelihood of skin sensitivity or irritation, particularly for those with more delicate skin.
Using these potent vitamins at different times – perhaps one in the morning and the other in the evening – is a strategic way to harness their benefits without overwhelming the skin.
The interaction of vitamins B3 and C is generally safe, though those with sensitive skin may need to pay more attention when using them together.
Always use sunscreen, as several of these ingredients can heighten sun sensitivity.
Knowing how these vitamins work and interact allows you to draw up a skincare routine that is just right for you, so that you improve both your skin’s health and its overall appearance.