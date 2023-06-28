Kim Kardashian’s Skims is opening its first stores in 2024

LOS ANGELES – American media personality Kim Kardashian’s underwear label Skims plans to open its first permanent stores in 2024 next year as it plots retail expansion in the United States and abroad.

Skims is set to debut its first flagship store in Los Angeles in the first half of 2024, followed by a second opening in New York. The 465 sqm shop in Los Angeles will be located in West Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard near streetwear stores such as Supreme and Kith.

“Kim and I can envision a future where years from today there’s a Skims store anywhere in the world you’d find an Apple store or a Nike store,” said Mr Jens Grede, co-founder and chief executive officer of Skims. “It marks the second chapter.”

Skims began as a direct-to-consumer business in 2019, but it since has dabbled in physical retail through relationships with department stores such as Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue. In recent months, Skims has opened temporary pop-ups in locations like London’s Selfridges department store and Rockefeller Centre in New York.

Executives are looking to open at least four stores in 2024 and speed up expansion once those are in place. They are considering placing shops in US markets that attract regional tourism, including Dallas, Atlanta and Miami.