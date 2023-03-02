Keeping the old in Bain Street flat while injecting new threads

In an age where the complete gutting of apartments seems to be the norm among new home owners, it is rare to find a home that pays homage to the distinctive design features of the original property in a way that is charming yet tasteful.

For Mr Hong Yu Ran, a brand manager for a European fashion brand, part of the allure of his Bain Street apartment was that the previous owner – the first and only occupant of the Housing Board flat – had preserved it so well.

For instance, the flooring with the original terrazzo tiles – a common sight in Singapore homes 40 or 50 years ago – was retained. Mr Hong, 35, also kept part of the original tiling that covered one wall in the living room, but chose to cover half of it in cement so that the floral pattern would not be too overpowering.

It is this fine balance of experimentation and restraint that characterises his approach to designing the home.

Mr Hong, who shares the apartment with his partner, first laid eyes on the blocks sitting atop Bras Basah Complex when the couple were hanging out at The Great Escape rooftop bar at Shaw Towers.

When they realised that those were residential blocks – they spotted clothes hanging outside the windows – they began searching property listings the next day.

Luck was on their side. They found a top floor unit which was not only airy and awash with natural light, but also in immaculate condition, with much of its original finishings intact.

“We tried to retain as much as possible the tiles on the floor and the wall throughout the house, as well as the mosaic archway that leads to the kitchen. We didn’t want to completely change everything as we want the 40-year-old flat to feel like it still has a lot of life to give,” says Mr Hong.

In fact, this was part of the brief that was given to Authors, the interior design firm that he hired.

“They really understood the assignment, which was to not force any ideas or experimentation on us as we wanted to preserve as much of the original design as possible. They understood that we wanted to protect the heritage of the flat,” Mr Hong says.

His professional training – he started his career as a visual merchandiser in New York – meant that no detail was accidental.

“Designing my house was a joy as I could bring together what I studied in school as well as my love for fashion. Creating a space at home starts with a feeling – how do you want to feel when you step into a space – and then that feeling gets translated through the colour palette, the placement of furniture and the embellishments and decorations. When you walk through the spaces in our home, it evokes different emotions that inform you what the space is meant for,” he says.

For inspiration, he looked to his travels to France, Mexico and Cuba, which are reflected in the colours and textures throughout the apartment. His background in fashion also influenced the use of different textiles and fabrics throughout the home.

“I gravitate towards textiles that have lots of character and textural detail. Mixing different prints and patterns adds personality and colour to a space. During my undergraduate days, I was part of an anthropological research team that studied traditional Laotian textiles and iconography. That experience made me appreciate textiles as a form of art and a tool for communication,” says Mr Hong.