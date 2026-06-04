K-pop stars Minnie and Mingi to make Singapore appearances at Owndays and MCM pop-ups

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Minnie (left) from I-dle will be in town with her bandmates for their June 13 concert, while Mingi (right) of Ateez will make his appearance at MCM's 50th anniversary pop-up.

I-dle’s Minnie to visit Owndays’ Plaza Singapura pop-up

Japanese eyewear brand Owndays has named Minnie of K-pop girl group I-dle as the face of its new PhotoShade campaign. It announced that she will make a special appearance at its Own “Your” Days pop-up at Plaza Singapura’s Main Atrium on June 11.

The Thai singer-actress will be in town with her bandmates for their June 13 concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of their Syncopation World Tour.

Owndays’ pop-up, which runs from June 8 to 14, will feature a series of interactive zones showcasing its new PhotoShade and PhotoShade Ultra lenses, available with Owndays frames (from $158, PhotoShade add-on $200).

The lenses are designed to protect against UV rays and high-energy visible (HEV) light, and are available in six shades: hojicha, pebble, matcha, sakura, indigo and lavender. PhotoShade Ultra lenses offer a darker tint for those with higher sensitivity to bright light.

Info: The pop-up runs from June 8 to 14, 10am to 10pm, at Plaza Singapura Main Atrium, 68 Orchard Road

Ateez’s Mingi to appear for MCM’s 50th anniversary

The MCM x Ateez with Mingi – Fix One capsule collection. PHOTO: MCM

German fashion house MCM marks its 50th anniversary with a two-day pop-up at Paragon on June 6 and 7, featuring the debut of its MCM x Ateez with Mingi – Fix One capsule collection and a line-up of complimentary activities.

Created with K-pop boy band Ateez’s member Mingi, the collection showcases MCM’s signature backpack ($1,720), crossbody bags (from $1,080), hoodies ($680), T-shirts and caps (from $280).

The South Korean rapper-dancer will be making a special appearance at the mall for a private event on June 5 from 3pm.

Preview highlights from MCM’s Autumn/Winter 2026 collection, including studded pieces, accessories and leather goods (from $90) inspired by Munich’s culture and music.

Create an upcycled rabbit charm at MCM’s 50th anniversary pop-up at Paragon. PHOTO: MCM

Beyond fashion, the pop-up will feature a free 30-minute upcycled rabbit charm workshop, MCM-branded ice cream and a lucky draw.

Info: The pop-up is open on June 6, 11am to 8pm, and June 7, 11am to 7pm, at Paragon Atrium 2, 290 Orchard Road. Register at str.sg/4p658M for the upcycled rabbit charm workshop

Valentino Beauty launches House Party pop-up at Clarke Quay

Valentino Beauty's Born In Roma Purple Melancholia fragrance. PHOTO: VALENTINO BEAUTY

Taking over CQ @ Clarke Quay from June 5 to 14, Valentino Beauty’s House Party pop-up marks the South-east Asia debut of the Born In Roma Purple Melancholia fragrance duo.

First unveiled in London, the Singapore edition transforms the venue into a house party-inspired setting, with fragrance and cosmetics spread across themed spaces modelled after a living room, kitchen, teen’s room and master bedroom.

Leading the experience are the fragrances . Donna ($275 for 100ml) combines plum and Madagascar vanilla in a fruity fragrance, while Uomo ($185 for 100ml) blends cardamom and coconut accord for an ambery woody scent.

The Italian brand’s make-up staples are also on display, including the Spike lip collection in Disco Balm, Matte and Dew Shine ($80); Colour Crush Blush ($100); Go-Cushion Glow ($75) and V-Filter Powder ($115).

The experience includes fragrance-inspired ice cream by Birds Of Paradise, alongside bespoke drinks from Equate Coffee and cocktails and mocktails by Concocted Affairs.

On June 6 and 13, guest DJs from the region will perform day and evening sets , with complimentary entry through advance registration.

Info: The pop-up runs from June 5 to 14 at Block B, 01-01 CQ @ Clarke Quay. It is open weekdays and Sundays from 11am to 8pm, and Saturdays from 11am to 11pm. Register for the DJ sessions at str.sg/tU4X

Onitsuka Tiger reopens expanded Takashimaya flagship

Onitsuka Tiger’s revamped Takashimaya Shopping Centre flagship has tripled in size. PHOTO: ONITSUKA TIGER

Onitsuka Tiger has reopened its Takashimaya Shopping Centre flagship store, which has expanded from 165.6 sq m to 529 sq m and is now the Japanese fashion brand’s largest retail-focused outlet in South-east Asia.

The renovated space is fronted by a stainless-steel exterior inspired by traditional Japanese latticework, while inside, new display fixtures and orange accents bring a refreshed look .

Exclusive to the Singapore outlet are two hand-crafted chandeliers that incorporate motifs associated with Onitsuka Tiger and local symbols such as orchids and fruit.

The store carries the full range of Onitsuka Tiger collections, including its Denivita line of Japanese-made denim, graphic T-shirts, hoodies and trackwear (from $160).

Info: B1-37/38/39/40 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road. Open daily from 10am to 9.30pm

Singapore brands going to Jakarta Fashion Week

(From left) DORS’ commercial director Lily Hamid, Singapore Fashion Council chief executive Zhang Ting-Ting, Indonesia’s Trade Attache to Singapore Billy Anugrah and GCM Media Group’s partnership and sales lead manager Irsyad Izzeddin B. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FASHION COUNCIL

Some 10 to 15 local brands will be showcased at 2026’s Jakarta Fashion Week as the Singapore Fashion Council partners event organiser GCM Media Group.

Under the banner Singapore: Selects as part of the 19th edition of South-east Asia’s largest annual fashion event, they will retail at a pop-up at Pondok Indah Mall in the Indonesian capital from Oct 26 to Nov 1 and stage an hour-long runway presentation that brings together Singapore fashion, lifestyle and creative identity.

The yet-to-be-finalised Singapore contingent will be led and curated by multi-label boutique DORS at Design Orchard , which is managed by the trade association. Locally registered businesses with at least 30 per cent equity held by a Singaporean or permanent resident are eligible for consideration.

On the home front, seven Indonesian designers have been stocked at DORS since March.

Info: Local brands can reach out to DORS at hello@dors.com.sg to register their interest. - Carmen Sin