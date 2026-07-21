K-pop idol Yeji, leader of Itzy, shares her favourite Singapore memory

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Yeji in the VIP room of Roger Vivier’s Takashimaya flagship on July 20.

SINGAPORE - What brings K-pop idol Yeji joy in life?

“I always look forward to every opportunity to meet our fans, and those moments bring me so much happiness,” is her swift reply.

The 26-year-old leader of girl group Itzy was in town on July 20 for the grand opening of luxury French shoe brand Roger Vivier’s Takashimaya flagship – the first in the region to be styled after a Parisian apartment. She was received outside the venue by at least a hundred waiting fans, some of whom had queued for hours to see her in the flesh.

In a brief tete-a-tete with The Straits Times at the event, she says, “I’m especially grateful and happy that so many people came today to support me.”

Itzy is known for hit tracks Dalla Dalla (2019), Wannabe (2020) and Loco (2021), as well as high-energy performance chops.

In May, the group released mini-album Motto, a bright, poppy record with eight tracks.

Speaking through an interpreter in the VIP room of the newly renovated boutique, the star says of the title track: “Our new song, ‘Motto’ carries the meaning of ‘You are my motto.’

“Just as the title suggests, it’s a song filled with our love and appreciation for Midzy,” she adds, referring to the group’s fandom.

Asked what her favourite thing about Motto is, she says: The line “You are my motto” is the core message of this song. Every time I sing it, it really touches my heart and always makes me think of our Midzy.”

Yeji of K-pop girl group Itzy in full Roger Vivier. PHOTO: ROGER VIVIER

Aside from Motto, the record features a solo song for each of the five members, who are Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna.

Yeji’s is a fast, Latin-inspired number called Pocket. Her personal motto is: “Trust me, or (there’s) no doubting me.”

Sporting a full Roger Vivier look – lacy black dress, statement heels and a floral handbag – the global brand ambassador for Roger Vivier was also happy to talk style. “(My style) hasn’t changed that much (since debut), but I usually prefer outfits that are comfortable while still looking polished.”

She was appointed face of the luxury house in 2025, fronting the brand’s pre-Fall 2026 campaign, shot by creative director Gherardo Felloni in the salons of Maison Vivier in Paris.

Roger Vivier’s Takashimaya flagship is the first in the region to be styled after a Parisian apartment. PHOTO: ROGER VIVIER

Itzy earlier served as global brand ambassadors for Singaporean footwear giant Charles & Keith in 2022.

Singapore ties

Asked what her favourite memory of Singapore is, Yeji says: “Right now, this very moment. I’m so, so happy to be back in Singapore.”

Yeji has visited the city-state on tour with Itzy numerous times. The group last performed here at the Yuewen Music Festival 2024, held at sandy Siloso Beach in Sentosa, months after an April concert. They held their first gig here at the close of their debut year in 2019, off the back of a remarkable reception to their maiden single Dalla Dalla.

The music video became the most-viewed debut music video by a K-pop group within 24 hours at the time, racking up 17.1 million streams. It was certified platinum within nine months.

Itzy will be back on Oct 3 to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for their Tunnel Vision world tour.

Singaporean Midzys are plentiful. Video editor Ben Hiew came straight from the office to catch Yeji’s arrival.

Yeji was appointed face of Roger Vivier in 2025. PHOTO: ROGER VIVIER

The 33-year-old who has followed Itzy since their debut, says of his admiration for Yeji: “As a fan, I like single eyelids so she naturally stands out. Her personality also stands out as she has a serious and casual side. And she’s very talented. In her trainee days, she was known as ‘monster trainee.’”

His friend, art director Clive Sin, adds: “We were working and when I told him Yeji’s coming, he was like ‘That’s it, we’re coming’. We shut our laptops and drove right here.”

Itzy are signed to K-pop agency JYP Entertainment and were the first girl group the behemoth label debuted after the breakout success of Twice.

(From left) Itzy’s Chaeryeong, Yeji, Yuna and Ryujin in Singapore in 2024. PHOTO: JYP ENTERTAINMENT

In 2025, Yeji became the first member of Itzy to release a solo album, Air.

Roger Vivier’s store opening was attended by 90 guests, including local actresses Zoe Tay, Rebecca Lim and Cheryl Chou. The boutique’s Parisian apartment concept takes a page from the decor of its recently inaugurated Paris flagship at 20 rue du Faubourg Saint Honore, reaffirming the brand’s Singapore presence.

Oak flooring, a rouge feature wall and French designer furniture evoke the tasteful comforts of a chic home.

The second room in Roger Vivier’s Takashimaya boutique. PHOTO: ROGER VIVIER

To mark the opening, the brand released an exclusive capsule of four limited-edition Piece Unique bags (prices on request), available only at the new boutique. The handcrafted pochettes make nods to Singapore, as in a green Garden City-inspired number and a purple one with a large orchid motif, a tribute to the Republic’s national flower.

All four have been reserved by the brand’s Very Important Customers.