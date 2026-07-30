K-idol Hwang Min-hyun to host meet-and-greet in August, will select eyewear for five lucky fans

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South Korean singer-actor Hwang Min-hyun will make an appearance in Singapore in August.

Hwang Min-hyun meet-and-greet in August

See eye to eye with South Korean singer-actor Hwang Min-hyun in August, at a meet-and-greet hosted by Indian eyewear company Lenskart.

The K-idol, known both for his music and his roles in hit dramas, including Alchemy Of Souls (2022 to 2023), My Lovely Liar (2023) and Study Group (2025), will make an appearance at Junction 8 on Aug 22, 1 to 4pm. He is the face of Lenskart’s latest collection.

Until Aug 17, customers who spend a minimum of $150 in a single receipt at any Lenskart store or online, and register via the campaign link, will stand a chance to be one of five winners to meet Hwang onstage.

Winners will enjoy a fan engagement experience that includes a one-on-one photo opportunity and signed Polaroid keepsake, and have Hwang personally select a pair of eyewear for them.

In addition, two bonus winners stand to win a pair of Lenskart eyewear (with 1.56 index lenses included) each. Simply comment on Lenskart Singapore’s Instagram post about the event with your favourite Hwang moment and tag a friend. The bonus winners will not participate in the fan meet.

The five fan meet winners and two bonus winners will be announced on Aug 18, 6pm via Lenskart Singapore’s Instagram account. For more information, go to str.sg/jUJU

Pop Mart mounts beauty collaborations with SK-II and Clarins

SK-II Crybaby with Facial Treatment Essence, modelled by Thai star Baifern Pimchanok (right). PHOTOS: SK-II

Two new beauty launches have leveraged Pop Mart characters’ cuteness to create skincare collectibles.

First, Japanese skincare brand SK-II turns tears into its signature Miracle Water, through a collaboration with beloved weeping character Crybaby. A woeful Crybaby cap sleeve sits atop the Limited Edition Facial Treatment Essence ($328), the brand’s best-selling product known for its patented ingredient Pitera.

The partnership is a happy marriage of Crybaby’s spirit of emotional honesty and vulnerability and SK-II’s message to “bare your true self”, naked skin and all, according to SK-II. The kit also comes with samples of the Facial Treatment Essence and SkinPower Re-New Cream.

Pop Mart character Molly is featured on collectibles in a collaboration with French skincare brand Clarins. PHOTOS: CLARINS

In a separate collaboration, French skincare brand Clarins is taking Pop Mart character Molly on a Parisian adventure. Created by Hong Kong artist Kenny Wong, blonde-haired, blue-eyed Molly has a curious personality and passion for art.

She graces limited-edition bottles of Clarins Multi-Active Treatment Essence ($80), Extra-Firming Treatment Essence ($90) and Lip Comfort Oil ($48). Buy a treatment essence and any moisturiser from the Extra-Firming range to receive free Pop Mart collectibles, including a pouch and lip oil bag charm, while stocks last.

Info: SK-II is available at SK-II counters and online retailers including tangs.com. Clarins is available at Clarins boutiques and counters, and clarins.com.sg

Dyson adds four attachments for Airwrap Coanda2x

Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x attachments. PHOTO: DYSON

Fans of Dyson’s multi-styler Airwrap have new accessories to look forward to.

The appliance giant has introduced four new and improved attachments to the Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x Multi-styler and Dryer, now in its second generation, to give beauty lovers more styling options.

These are the Conical Co-anda2x curling barrel ($54), large round volumising brush 2x ($54), a longer 40mm Co-anda2x curling barrel ($54) and Air straightener 2x ($67). They come with the Dyson Airwrap Coanda2x in a set for $899 and will be available for purchase separately later in 2026.

The 40mm curling barrel comes with 30 per cent more power for faster and more responsive wrapping, and is designed specifically for long and thick hair.

Dyson’s Asia-Pacific brand ambassador, K-pop idol Jang Won-young, using the curling barrel (left) and straightener 2x (right). PHOTOS: DYSON

But the most notable has to be the Air straightener 2x, which can straighten and dry wet hair in a single step, somewhat like the Dyson Airstrait dryer and straightener.

The Air straightener 2x uses two high-velocity air jets to straighten the hair as it dries, while ceramic-coated aerothermal plates are passively heated by airflow to avoid extreme temperatures. The clamp force can be controlled too.

The upgrades include enhanced airflow engineering and improved ergonomic design. Just like pre-existing attachments, they are powered by a Dyson Gen 2 motor and use twice the air pressure to shape, smooth and define hair, while protecting hair from heat damage.

Info: Available at Dyson stores at VivoCity, Northpoint, Capitol, Jewel, Nex and Westgate, and at www.dyson.com.sg

Get blushed with launches from Kosas and Nars

Kosas Impressionist Multistick. PHOTO: KOSAS

Summertime make-up comes hand in hand with flushed cheeks.

Cue the blush launches. The Impressionist Multistick ($50) from American brand Kosas was inspired by the instinctive brushstrokes of the Impressionists. Founder Sheena Zadeh wanted earthy tones that flatter and a texture that melts seamlessly into skin for a natural flush.

Available in seven shades, the product is a creamy multi-stick made for cheeks and lips, with a pigmented finish said to last up to 12 hours. Apply with fingers or a brush for a natural look.

Nars Insatiable Liquid Blush. PHOTO: NARS

Prefer a liquid formula? Nars’ Insatiable Liquid Blush ($62) is a pigment-packed one that delivers weightless yet saturated colour.

The lightweight formula blends into a lightly luminous second-skin finish, with a promise of up to 16 hours of wear. Choose from 16 shades that include fresh interpretations of cult-classics – namely Impassioned, Behave and Sex Appeal – alongside four shades inspired by the brand’s cheeky Orgasm franchise.

Info: Both brands are available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg