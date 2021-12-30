Juggling art and the need to pay bills

Tokyo-based Singaporean photographer ND Chow went from flying 15 times a year for photo shoots to being grounded for the past two years.

Chow, 46, who has lived in Japan since 2000, said: "I could take this opportunity to go to different places that I have always wanted to go."

"Japan has so many beautiful spots for photography," he said, adding that it was "inspiring to reinvestigate her beauty".

The father of two young children visited Okinawa, Yakushima, Kyushu and Koichi during the pandemic, taking advantage of the rare downtime from work.

One of Japan's top commercial photographers, he has shot beauty campaigns for Japanese skincare giants Shiseido, SK-II, Kose and Kanebo as well as big brands such as Coca-Cola, Softbank and Seiko.

Also in his portfolio are portraits of Japanese celebrities, including actor-director Takeshi Kitano, actor-singer Takuya Kimura and singer Ayumi Hamasaki; American singers Cyndi Lauper and Pharrell Williams; and Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic.

Most recently, he helmed a project for sunscreen brand Anessa, by Shiseido, taking charge not only of the still images, but also acting as director of photography for the television commercials.

Among the challenges of working during a pandemic were sudden disruptions to plans as well as making sure all Covid-19 safety measures were in place.

Chow, who speaks fluent Japanese, said one week before a shoot in Okinawa this summer, a state of emergency was declared in the prefecture. He had to scramble to find another location.